Exodus Movement, Inc. September 2026 -- Monthly Metrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus” or the“Company”), a leading self-custodial finance and payments platform, today announced September 2026 operating metrics in connection with its Web3 and Payment Processing services.

“September saw average daily volumes increase on both sides of our business,” said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus.“We also made progress on the banking and card issuance arrangements needed to expand our payments business.”

In Europe, preliminary onboarding activities have commenced with new program managers through an existing contractual partner, although card issuance under these arrangements has not yet resumed. Exodus continues to advance its previously disclosed acquisition of TigSiPay, SIA, a Latvia-based licensed electronic money institution, and has submitted the required change-of-control filing to the Bank of Latvia. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to regulatory non-objection and other applicable closing conditions.

Additionally, integration with an additional U.S. provider is now operational. These developments mark progress in addressing the European card-issuing and U.S. banking constraints discussed on our second-quarter earnings call and support our ability to onboard clients and expand card programs.

Exodus also continued integrating its combined operations and reducing expenses.

“Our focus is on growing Exodus and capturing market share in the evolving financial system, while completing the integration and lowering ongoing costs to support sustainable profitability,” Gernetzke continued.“Exodus' headcount has decreased from 326 on May 1, 2026, the date of the acquisition, to 227 as of October 9, 2026. Personnel costs represent our largest operating expense.”

Web3 Services

Exchange provider processed volume was $402.7 million for the month of September 2026 compared with $376.8 million exchange provider processed volume in August 2026. XO Swap partners accounted for 26% of September volume, compared to 23% in August.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 1.4 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.4 million as of August 31, 2026.

Payment Processing Services

Gross transaction volume was $355.1 million for the month of September 2026, compared to $356.8 million in gross transaction volume for the month of August 2026. Gross transaction volume is calculated by converting total monthly transaction volume from British Pounds (GBP) to U.S. Dollars using the average currency conversion rate of 1 GBP to 1.34 USD for September and 1 GBP to 1.35 USD for August.

Monthly Active Cards were 711.2 thousand as of September 30, 2026, compared to 757.9 thousand as of August 31, 2026. The decline in Monthly Active Cards in September was primarily driven by the decision to place a client with relatively low transaction volume under review. Monthly Active Cards represents the total number of unique payment cards issued on behalf of enterprise customers that made transactions during the applicable month.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

Investor Contact

...

Media Contact

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

...

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“will,”“expect,”“would,”“should,”“intend,”“believe,”“likely,”“believes,”“views”,“estimates”, or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, the expansion of our payment processing and card-issuing operations, including the onboarding of new program managers and commencement of card issuance; the proposed acquisition of TigSiPay, SIA, including receipt of regulatory non-objection and satisfaction of other closing conditions; integration of acquired businesses; anticipated cost reductions and sustainable profitability; expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in“Item 1. Business” and“Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 11, 2026, the Q2 2026 Form 10-Q as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.