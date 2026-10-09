Braiin Ltd. To Participate In AI Panel At 2026 Maxim Growth Summit
2026 Maxim Growth Summit
Date: October 13, 2026
Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York
Panel:“The Shifting Landscape of AI”
Time: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Investor Meetings: One-on-one meetings will be held during the conference
Mr. Balasubramanian will join the panel discussion,“The Shifting Landscape of AI,” and discuss the evolving AI landscape alongside other industry leaders.
The panel will explore how artificial intelligence is being employed internally and externally by companies, where businesses are seeing the greatest benefits and returns from AI adoption, the infrastructure buildout required to support continued AI growth, and emerging strategies and trends that may shape the sector.
Mr. Balasubramanian will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting should contact their Maxim Group representative or register for the conference here.
About Braiin Limited
Braiin Limited (NASDAQ:BRAI ) is a global technology platform operating across AI, agritech, customer experience solutions, PropTech, and living infrastructure. Braiin's ecosystem combines embedded distribution, intelligent automation, and recurring revenue platforms designed to support the lifecycle of the home and connected consumer services.
Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Mason
CORE IR
(212) 655-0924
...
Public Relations Contact:
Matthew Cossel
Core PR
(212) 655-0924
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment