Cloudastructure To Present At The Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar On October 14Th
Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 1:00 P.M. ET
Speakers: James McCormick, CEO and Greg Smitherman, CFO
Type: Virtual Presentation
Webcast:
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cloudastructure's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....
About Cloudastructure
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .
Media Contact
Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director
Cloudastructure, Inc.
704.574.3732
...
Investor Contact
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment