Cloudastructure To Present At The Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar On October 14Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced that management will present at the Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 1:00 P.M. ET

Speakers: James McCormick, CEO and Greg Smitherman, CFO

Type: Virtual Presentation

Webcast:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cloudastructure's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

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