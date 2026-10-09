Rain To Continue Across Parts Of India Until 15 October: IMD

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over several parts of the country during the coming days, while conditions are becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

Several parts of India are likely to experience rainfall over the coming week, including north-western, central, eastern, north-eastern and southern regions from 9-15 October. While isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across most regions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep on specific days.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across North-West India during the forecast period, according to IM. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on 10-11 October, and during 14-15 October. Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall throughout 10-15 October, while Uttarakhand may receive rainfall during 10-15 October.

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Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the forecast period. West Uttar Pradesh may experience rainfall during 10-11 October, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall on 10 October. West Rajasthan may witness rainfall on 10-11 October and 13-14 October, while East Rajasthan is likely to receive rainfall on 10-11 October.

Region-wise rainfall

In central India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 10 October, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Chhattisgarh may receive rainfall during 12-15 October.

In eastern India, Odisha is expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall throughout 10-15 October. Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal may receive rainfall on 10 October, with another spell likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 14-15 October. Bihar is likely to witness rainfall during 10-11 October and again on 15 October. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive rainfall on 10-11 October.

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Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on 10 October, followed by isolated to scattered rainfall on 11-15 October. Assam and Meghalaya may experience rainfall during 10-11 October and 13-15 October. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the forecast period.

In southern India, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout 10-15 October. Lakshadweep may experience widespread rainfall on 10 October, followed by isolated to scattered rainfall during 11-15 October. The forecast indicates continued rainfall activity across several regions, with the intensity and distribution varying by location and date.

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Meanwhile, the IMD stated that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwes monsoon from some more parts of eastern India and the southern peninsula, and many parts of north-east India during the next 3-4 days.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon typically begins in western Rajasthan in September, gradually progressing across north-west and central India, and subsequently moving towards the southern peninsula and eastern regions.