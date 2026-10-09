MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Sule Hair website operator presents a nine-question worksheet on responsibilities, documents and communication when researching treatment abroad.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SLE Health Tourism Agency, the intermediary organisation operating the Sule Hair website, is sharing a nine-question worksheet for UK readers researching hair transplantation in Türkiye. The complete question sheet appears below, so readers can use it without relying on a separate downloadable guide.

The worksheet brings together information about named responsibilities, written documents and communication after returning home. It is a preparation tool for enquiries to a healthcare provider. It does not assess a person's suitability for treatment, recommend a technique or predict results.

Readers can use the same sheet when speaking with different providers, record the source and date of each answer, and leave unanswered items visibly open. A description supplied by an intermediary should be identified as such; questions about the procedure itself should be put to the responsible healthcare provider.

The nine questions

1. Who is the responsible clinician, and where can their current qualifications and the healthcare facility's authorisation be checked?

2. Who will assess the person, confirm the proposed plan and be responsible for each stage? Where will the pre-procedure consultation take place?

3. If the proposed plan or responsible team changes, how will the change be explained before a decision to proceed is made?

4. Which documents will be supplied before travelling, and in which language can questions be discussed with the clinical team?

5. What information will the written plan contain, who will confirm it following assessment, and when will a copy be supplied?

6. Which procedure records and individual aftercare instructions will be provided before returning home?

7. Who is the named contact after returning home, which communication channel is used, and what hours and time zone apply?

8. What follow-up is included in the written agreement, who reviews it, and what arrangements apply if an in-person assessment is needed?

9. Which written contact and local-help instructions will be supplied if the usual contact cannot be reached?

Keeping the answers together

A completed copy can contain the provider's name, the date of the discussion, the person who supplied the information and the documents received. Statements about availability, costs or responsibilities can be recorded in the provider's own wording rather than inferred from a package name or an advertisement.

The worksheet does not assert that any particular provider offers every item listed. It also does not create a follow-up arrangement, emergency plan or contractual entitlement. Those details must come from the relevant provider and the person's individual documentation.

The resource is published by the intermediary as a set of enquiry questions. It contains no clinic ranking, patient outcome statistics, treatment guarantee or comparison of medical effectiveness.

About the publisher

SLE Health Tourism Agency operates sule-hairtransplant, the Sule Hair website. It is an international health tourism intermediary organisation based in Istanbul, Türkiye. It is not a healthcare facility. Any medical services are provided by the relevant healthcare facility.

This English-language release concerns international health tourism and is intended for readers outside Türkiye. Information about the organisation is available at .

Şule Ölmez

SLE Health Tourism Agency

+90 555 233 78 95

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SLE Health Tourism Agency Shares Pre-Travel Questions for UK Readers News Provided By Sule Hair Transplant Clinic October 09, 2026, 12:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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