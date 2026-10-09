LIFE SCAPE Releases Koffret, A Mac App For Customizing The Menu Bar The Way Each User Wants

The Tokyo software company's app shows icons on conditions the user sets and carries over an existing menu bar setup, for a one-time price of $14.99

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LIFE SCAPE, K.K., a Tokyo-based software company, has released Koffret, a macOS app that lets users decide what their menu bar shows, when it shows it, and how it looks. The app went on sale on September 5, 2026.Menu bar apps place their own icons in the Mac menu bar and keep them there. As the number grows, the space to the left of the clock becomes a row of small shapes that are hard to tell apart, and on a MacBook with a notch, icons that do not fit are pushed off the screen and cannot be clicked at all.With Koffret, users choose which icons stay in view and which move behind a divider. Clicking a hidden icon opens its menu where the icon would normally sit, without unfolding the bar. Icons can also be set to appear on conditions the user defines: battery below a set level, running on battery, a time of day, a specific app in front, or the exit code of a script the user writes. An icon stays visible while the condition holds and returns to hiding when it no longer does.Users can find a hidden icon by typing part of its name, save named sets of assignments for different kinds of work and switch between them with a shortcut, and change the mark at the left end of the bar to one of twelve shapes or an image of their own. Koffret can also read how icons are sorted in an existing Bartender setup, as shown, hidden or always hidden, so the classification a user has already made carries over."I originally just wanted to build an alternative to Bartender. If there is one thing that sets Koffret apart, it is that it lets people customize their menu bar exactly the way they want," said Hisashi Hirajo, CEO of LIFE SCAPE, K.K.Koffret is a one-time purchase of $14.99 with no subscription, and every feature can be tried free for 14 days without a card. One license covers up to three Macs, and a one-time license covers the major version purchased with no time limit, including all fixes in that line. Koffret runs on macOS 14 or later on Apple silicon and Intel Macs, is signed and notarized by Apple, and is available in 30 languages.More information is available atBartender is a trademark of Bartender App LLC. LIFE SCAPE, K.K. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Bartender App LLC.About LIFE SCAPE, K.K.LIFE SCAPE, K.K. is a Tokyo-based company that has operated the Japanese freelance marketplace @SOHO for 22 years and develops SaaS products and macOS apps.

Hisashi Hirajo

LIFE SCAPE, K.K.

3-6320-3887

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LIFE SCAPE Releases Koffret, a Mac App for Customizing the Menu Bar the Way Each User Wants News Provided By LIFE SCAPE, K.K. October 09, 2026, 12:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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