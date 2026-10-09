Redline Car Garage Decodes 475 Check-Engine Codes And Nearly 600 Tires

Redline Car Garage, an independent US car-care research site, now offers a tire database and an OBD2 code library.

Drivers can search 475 OBD2 codes and nearly 600 tire models, with symptoms, causes, cost ranges, fitment and sources on a single page.

- Redline Car Garage editorial teamLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A tire sidewall reads 245/40R18 97W. A dashboard lights up with P0420. Most drivers have no idea what either one means, and a wrong guess can cost money or safety. Redline Car Garage, an independent US car-care research website, now lets drivers decode both in plain English, with sources cited on the page.The site has opened a tire database covering nearly 600 tire models from 39 brands across six tire categories. Alongside it sits an OBD2 code library that explains 475 generic diagnostic trouble codes."Drivers shouldn't need a technician's vocabulary to understand their own car," said the Redline Car Garage editorial team. "A number on a tire or a warning light is information. We wrote these pages so people can read it, check it and decide what to do next."Both problems share a cause: the information exists, but it is scattered, jargon-heavy or buried in forum threads. A sidewall code packs width, profile, rim size, load index and speed rating into one string. A trouble code packs a whole system into one letter and four digits. Redline Car Garage puts the meaning, the evidence and the next step on a single page.What a tire page showsEach tire model page lists available sizes, load and speed ratings, UTQG treadwear, three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) winter-rating status and mileage warranty. Where a manufacturer publishes no figure, the page says so instead of guessing.Pages also carry owner-review summaries with named sources, a side-by-side comparison with rival tires and a visible FAQ. Most models include an embedded video review.Brand profiles explain where a company's tires are made, who owns it, which market tier it occupies, and the honest pros and cons.Fitment and size guidesFitment guides cover more than 400 vehicles. Each starts from the vehicle's original-equipment tire sizes and lists matching tires from the catalogue. When no exact match exists, the guide states that plainly.Another 168 tire-size guides break a size code into width, aspect ratio and rim diameter, then give the overall diameter, the reviewed tires available in that size and the vehicles that use it.A quick-lookup panel on every page lets visitors search tires, brands and vehicles by name or browse by size. A tire guides hub gathers articles on maintenance, buying and fitment, seasonal choices, safety and failure signs, and cost and value.What a code page showsEvery page in the OBD2 code library follows the same structure: what the code means, the symptoms, likely causes listed in order of probability and a step-by-step diagnosis. Each also gives a realistic repair-cost range, never a single figure, and says whether the job suits a home mechanic.Codes were chosen by real search demand, so common problems such as misfires and catalytic converter efficiency are covered early. A lookup tool takes a code and sends the reader straight to its page.Emissions-related codes carry a reminder that tampering with emissions controls is illegal in the United States. Higher-risk repairs, including hybrid and electric-vehicle systems, carry safety warnings.How the information is builtPages cite their sources: manufacturers, government agencies and established independent references. Rankings and tire summaries are built from published manufacturer specifications and aggregated owner feedback. A methodology page explains the approach, and each fitment page cites sources for its vehicle.Beyond tires and codes, the site publishes buying guides, comparisons and how-to articles on detailing, tools, accessories, performance parts and maintenance parts, plus a Car Mod News section. More than 2,900 pages are live, and new pages are added on a regular schedule.About Redline Car GarageRedline Car Garage is an independent, US-focused car-care research website. It publishes tire data, diagnostic code explanations, fitment guides, buying guides and how-to articles, with sources cited on its pages. The site is built for everyday drivers, home mechanics and enthusiasts who want a straight answer before they visit a shop or buy a set of tires. Readers can visit to start with a tire size or a trouble code.

Redline Car Garage Editorial Team

Redline Car Garage

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Redline Car Garage Decodes 475 Check-Engine Codes and Nearly 600 Tires News Provided By 7Arx October 09, 2026, 12:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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