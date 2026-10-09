Govt Showcases India's Digital Innovation, Emerging Tech At IMC 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 successfully drew technology companies, startups, policymakers, researchers and industry leaders to showcase the country's next‐generation connectivity and emerging technologies, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) said the four‐day event, to be organised till October 10, 2026, provides a platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration around next-generation connectivity and emerging technologies.

MeitY has set up a dedicated pavilion to showcase a range of Digital India initiatives and capabilities across digital public infrastructure, citizen services, language technology, data protection, semiconductors, internet infrastructure, advanced research and technology entrepreneurship.

Digital foundations supporting citizen and government services are being highlighted at the pavilion, which include Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UMANG and Entity Locker.

These initiatives demonstrate how digital platforms are making identity, documents and access to government services more seamless, secure and convenient for citizens and organisations.

An API Setu booth was set up to help visitors understand integration and information exchange through APIs, supporting interoperability across digital systems.

“UX4G team is helping visitors explore how to improve the user experience and design of their digital assets through a citizen-centric design. A booth featuring the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework highlights the importance of responsible processing and protection of personal data in the digital age,” the statement noted.

Digital India BHASHINI is demonstrating the application of Artificial Intelligence and language technologies to facilitate access to digital content and services across Indian languages. MyGov India has come up with a collection of 'Mann Ki Baat' videos, highlighting stories, voices and grassroots initiatives from across the country at their booth.

The pavilion also features the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), which is showcasing DARPAN S3, along with NIXI, SAMEER and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), highlighting capabilities across internet infrastructure, applied research and advanced technology.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is participating with 14 STPI-incubated startups, giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their products and solutions to visitors, investors and industry participants.

-IANS

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