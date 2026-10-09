Assam Rifles, Customs Seize 501 Kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 2.50 Crore In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 9 (IANS) The Assam Rifles in coordination with Customs have seized 501 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth around Rs 2.50 crore in Tripura's Khowai district, officials said on Friday.

A Defence spokesperson said that in a crackdown against narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in association with Customs, conducted an operation on Thursday evening in Tripura's Khowai District leading to the seizure of 501 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore.

The operation was conducted based on Intelligence inputs and continuous surveillance.

The joint team initiated a pursuit of the suspected vehicle from West Sonatala. The chase concluded at Baikhuntapur village, 18 km short of Hezamara block, on the West Tripura and Khowai District boundary.

However, during the operation the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

No arrest was reported in connection with the seizure. The recovery of the illicit drugs highlights the continued efforts by Assam Rifles and partner agencies to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks operating through the Northeast, an official statement said.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles along with Customs officials have seized 340 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.74 crore in Khowai district on October 6.

Police officials said that the state police, Assam Rifles, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and other security forces, in joint operations, often destroy illicit ganja cultivation in different parts of the state, especially in Sepahijala district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

According to a police official, dry ganja produced in Tripura is not consumed locally and is smuggled to various states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where it fetches higher prices.

During transportation, consignments of dry ganja are often seized from trucks, small vehicles and even passenger trains.

Residents, including women, have claimed that they cultivate ganja in hilly and inaccessible areas as part of their livelihood.

The police official said that on many occasions, it has been found that forest land and other government land had been encroached upon and illegally used for cannabis cultivation.

He added that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, makes it illegal for any person to cultivate, possess, sell, buy or consume narcotic and psychotropic substances, and violations can attract heavy fines and imprisonment of up to 20 years.