Telangana To Cancel Licences Of Shops Selling Synthetic Manja

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Licences of shops selling prohibited synthetic manja must be cancelled, Telangana's Head of Forest Force, Vinay Kumar, on Friday directed officials.

He asked officials to take stringent measures to curb the sale and use of synthetic manja and protect Indian rollers and other wildlife.

He was speaking at a review meeting with senior officials of various government departments held at Aranya Bhavan here on Friday to discuss these issues.

As synthetic manja is being supplied from other States, particularly Rajasthan and Gujarat, Vinay Kumar instructed officials to intensify surveillance on supplies originating from these States.

He directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to issue instructions to shop owners not to sell synthetic manja and to take stringent action against those violating the rules.

According to an official release, the Head of Forest Force instructed the police to establish special surveillance to prevent the sale of Chinese manja through online platforms.

He emphasised the need to identify sales of synthetic manja on e-commerce websites and coordinate with the concerned organisations to curb such sales.

He also instructed officials to put up posters at all public places, including bus stations, railway stations, markets and other crowded locations, to create public awareness about the ban on synthetic manja.

Vinay Kumar stated that the School Education Department should create awareness among students and their parents about the dangers posed by the use of Chinese manja to human beings and birds.

He further instructed officials to advise bus drivers and conductors to inform the Forest Department helpline if they identify the illegal transportation of synthetic manja or the transportation of Indian rollers and other wildlife on buses.

During the meeting, it was brought to notice that voluntary organisations had lodged complaints regarding the use of Chinese manja at the Kite Festival organised by the Tourism Department.

The Head of Forest Force instructed officials to ensure that synthetic manja was not permitted under any circumstances at this year's festival and that any synthetic manja identified should be confiscated immediately.

Vinay Kumar directed officials to take measures to prevent Indian rollers from being kept in cages for display at Durga pandals. He instructed Endowments Department officials to ensure that these directions were implemented at all temples. He emphasised that all departments should work in coordination to protect wildlife.

CCFs Priyanka Varghese and Kshitija, CF Prasad, and senior officials from the Police, GHMC, HMDA, School Education, Cinematography, Information and Public Relations, Electricity, Pollution Control Board and Tourism departments, along with officials from other departments, participated in the meeting.