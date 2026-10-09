Rs 20 Crore! Rahul Gandhi Net Worth: How Rich Is Congress Leader? Here's How Much He Owns

Delhi is currently buzzing with massive protests. Rahul Gandhi is playing a major role in these street fights. But have you ever wondered how much wealth the Gandhi family scion actually holds?

People always want to know about Rahul Gandhi's personal wealth and investment portfolio. The Congress leader submitted his election affidavit during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He declared total assets worth over Rs 20.39 crore in this document. He previously showed assets worth Rs 15.88 crore during the 2019 elections. His overall wealth jumped by around Rs 4.5 crore in just five years.

Rahul Gandhi keeps most of his money in shares, mutual funds, and other market investments. He had just Rs 55,000 in cash on hand according to his election affidavit. He holds Rs 26.25 lakh in deposits across two bank accounts. He invested around Rs 4.33 crore in shares of various Indian companies. He also parked Rs 3.81 crore in seven different mutual funds. He owns gold bonds worth Rs 15 lakh and holds Rs 61.52 lakh in Public Provident Fund (PPF) and insurance schemes. He declared gold jewellery worth Rs 4.20 lakh. His total movable assets stand at roughly Rs 9.24 crore.

Rahul Gandhi owns a massive 5,538 square feet office space in a multi-story commercial building in Gurugram, Haryana. He valued this property at Rs 9.05 crore in his 2024 election affidavit. He also co-owns agricultural land in Delhi's Mehrauli area with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He declared total immovable assets worth Rs 11.15 crore. He does not own any personal residential house or car in his name. These numbers reflect the 2024 election data, and current market values might differ today.