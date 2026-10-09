Gold Prices Today In Hyderabad: Festival Season Shock As Rates Surge By Rs 1,140 In Single Day

Gold buyers received a massive shock right in the middle of the festival season. Gold prices suddenly shot up after dropping for the past few days. The market recorded a jump of over one thousand rupees per tola in just one day.

Gold prices are climbing up once again. The market is seeing a big shift after a recent drop in rates. International events and tensions in West Asia are directly impacting investor decisions. Many investors are moving back to gold as they consider it a safe investment. This sudden demand gave wings to gold prices again.

Tensions in West Asia and worries about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia are creating uncertainty in the market. The ongoing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz is also affecting global markets. Investors are shifting their money into gold under these conditions, and this is a major reason for the price hike.

This sudden increase is disappointing people who planned to buy gold during the price drop. Gold prices always change based on global market conditions, dollar value, and investor demand. You can never easily predict when the rates will go up or down.

Hyderabad recorded a massive jump in gold prices on October 9. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 1,50,710. The rate went up by Rs 1,140 in a single day. The 22-carat gold price also increased at the same time. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 1,38,150, showing a jump of Rs 1,050 in one day. Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam are also seeing the exact same prices. Buyers must check the latest rates before planning their festival purchases. You should also keep making charges and applicable taxes in mind while buying jewellery.

Silver prices are showing different trends across various cities even as gold prices go up. Delhi recorded a silver price of Rs 2,34,900 per kilo. The rate stood at Rs 2.35 lakh on the previous day. Hyderabad is seeing a silver price of Rs 2.45 lakh per kilo. Chennai is also recording silver sales at this exact same price level. Buyers must check the latest market rates before making a purchase as gold prices are rising again. The prices might see more changes in the coming days based on international developments.