Konstas, Johnson Power Australia A To Series-Clinching 69-Run Win Over India A

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, Oct 9 (IANS) Sam Konstas top-scored with 67 while left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson led a relentless bowling display with a three-wicket haul as the duo powered Australia A to a series-clinching 69-run victory over India A in the second 50-over game at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground on Friday.

Australia A once again delivered a complete performance on a sluggish pitch. Their top order set the game up early, with Konstas and number three Josh Philippe (58) striking fluent half-centuries. The duo were also supported by handy contributions from skipper Nathan McSweeney (32), Mitch Owen (25), and Lachlan Shaw (25).

Even when India A's bowlers triggered a late collapse, Australia A's top-heavy blitz ensured they reached 275 in 49.5 overs, a target that proved far beyond the reach of India A. For India A, seam-bowling all-rounder Arshad Khan took 3-56, while Yash Thakur grabbed 2-46.

When it came to defending the total, Australia A's pacers outclassed India A's batters with pace and bounce. With Mahli Beardman rested, Johnson, Riley Meredith, and Ben Dwarshuis extracted sharp bounce and movement to reduce India A's chase to a mere procession by taking out Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan in the power-play.

With Kumar Kushagra and Nishant Sindhu falling without doing much, India A never recovered from the early damage in the chase of 276. For India A, Rajat Patidar offered the sole resistance through hitting 67 off 82 balls - his second consecutive half-century of the series.

However, with wickets tumbling around him, Patidar lacked support as the chase unravelled, before he fell to Johnson. Eventually, India A were bowled out for 206 in 45.2 overs, giving Australia A an unpassable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, with the final game to happen on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Australia A 275 all out in 49.5 overs (Sam Konstas 67, Josh Philippe 58; Arshad Khan 3-56, Yash Thakur 2-46) beat India A 206 all out in 45.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 67, Anukul Roy 34 not out; Spencer Johnson 3-35, Riley Meredith 2-31) by 69 runs.