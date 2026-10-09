South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Justice Navy Pillay As Laureate Of The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

On behalf of the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his warm congratulations to Justice Navanethem“Navi” Pillay on being awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has honoured Justice Pillay as“a person who, with exceptional courage and integrity, has led the way towards a more comprehensive legal order. This year's laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted."

Justice Pillay is an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice, where she distinguished herself in the genocide case of The Gambia v Myanmar.

She was a pioneering defence attorney for anti-apartheid activists and leadership including Founding President Nelson Mandela.

Justice Pillay served as a judge and President of the Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 1999 to 2003 and served as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court from 2003 to 2008.

Following her International Criminal Court tenure, Justice Pillay served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

President Ramaphosa applauds the recognition afforded to Justice Pillay by the Norwegian Nobel Committee as a profound tribute to the veteran jurist's courage, integrity and lifelong commitment to justice.

President Ramaphosa said:“Justice Pillay's crowning as winner of the Nobel Prize allows us to celebrate the progressive contributions she has made to strengthen peace, uphold human dignity and bring hope in South Africa and to peoples globally.

“She has served humanity with principle and the belief that the world can and should be a better place.”

“The honour bestowed on her reminds us to build a society where every person, whatever their circumstances, can develop their abilities and contribute fully to our nation and the world.

“We are proud that Justice Pillay joins Chief Albert Luthuli, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, President Mandela and Former President FW de Klerk in highlighting the far-reaching impact of South Africans on peace, justice and the advancement of humanity.

“We congratulate Justice Pillay and wish her well as she continues to participate in various platforms to secure the rights and dignity of all people.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.