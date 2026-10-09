As Part Of Her Newly Launched Mentorship And Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej Introduces Three Essential Qualities That Define Great Team Members

As part of her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation ( ), has published a thought-provoking new leadership article titled "Performance, Loyalty, and Character: The Three Qualities That Define Great Teams." Through the article, she explains why performance, loyalty, and character are equally important qualities that every leader should consider when developing and retaining talent. Drawing on her leadership experience, she highlights how balancing these three pillars enables leaders to build stronger teams, foster a positive organizational culture, and achieve sustainable long-term success.

To read the full article and access the platform, visit:



Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shared,“Throughout my leadership journey, I have learned that the strongest organizations are not built by performance alone. High-performing individuals who lack loyalty can weaken an organization's culture, while loyalty without performance limits growth and impact. Equally, character is the foundation of trust, integrity, and long-term success. Great leaders recognize that performance, loyalty, and character are equally important and must work together. This simple framework has helped me build strong, committed teams, and I hope it will help current and future leaders make wiser decisions when selecting, developing, and retaining talent.”

In the article, Dr. Kelej presents a practical leadership framework that encourages leaders to evaluate team members beyond their professional achievements alone. Reflecting on lessons learned from leading multicultural teams and collaborating with Heads of State, First Ladies, Ministers, and partners across more than 50 countries, she explains why sustainable organizational success depends on balancing three essential qualities-performance, loyalty, and character. She shares how each of these pillars contributes to building resilient teams, strengthening organizational culture, inspiring trust, and achieving long-term impact.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website:

The links of the articles can also be accessed on Merck Foundation Website:

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey , visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ) , Facebook ( ) , X ( ) , and YouTube ( ) .

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ) , Instagram ( ) , X ( ) and YouTube ( ) .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

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