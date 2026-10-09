'No Complete Prohibition...': SC Asks Centre To Regulate Delhi Metro, Other Public Transport Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court told Delhi Metro authorities on Friday that metro train services should not be completely suspended ahead of the 10 October protests in Delhi, and has asked the central government to regulate operations of public transports like railways and metros to ensure commuters face no inconvenience, news agency ANI reported.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana stressed on the difference between a complete prohibition of movement and regulation of public transport in the interest of law and order while hearing a plea challenging the restrictions the government has introduced in the national capital.

The top court clarified,“...there shall be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains.”

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Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did the Supreme Court direct about Delhi Metro services ahead of the October 10 protest?⌵

The Court said metro train movement should not be completely prohibited and asked the Centre to regulate metro and other public transport services. It also directed authorities to publicise any operational decisions so commuters can plan.

2Why did the Supreme Court oppose a complete shutdown of Delhi Metro stations?⌵

The bench said closing station entry points could inconvenience thousands of commuters, including students, employees and senior citizens who rely on public transport to travel across the NCR.

3Will Delhi Metro stations be closed on October 10?⌵

Restrictions or closures at some stations were being considered, but the related reports said proposed closures should not be treated as confirmed without an official announcement. Check DMRC advisories before travelling.

4How can commuters check for Delhi Metro and railway changes on October 10?⌵

Check official DMRC announcements for station or service changes and verify train status and cancellation updates before travelling. Authorities were also directed to publicise decisions about regulated transport services.

5Were trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin affected on October 10?⌵

A related report said Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at those stations between 4 am and 2 pm were cancelled because of anticipated severe traffic congestion. Passengers were advised to check their train status before leaving.

The bench also directed authorities to ensure their decision on the regulated movement of metro trains as well as other railway services receive publicity in order to inform commuters and avoid inconvenience.

“Such a decision shall be given wide publicity to avoid further inconvenience to commuters,” the apex court said.

The bench headed by the CJI observed that the complete closure of metro station entry points could affect thousands of people travelling within the NCR region who depend on public transport.

"Solicitor... we are mainly concerned about the complete closure of these metro station entries. We have serious concerns about this. Our concern is not with respect to any protesters or any individual. Our concern is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who come from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi and South Delhi to Delhi for their livelihood. They are students, employees and senior citizens who travel by public transport. We are speaking on behalf of the common citizens of this city,” ANI quoted the CJI as saying.

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“The law enforcement authorities are certainly entitled to take regulatory measures. There is no doubt about that. If you want to restrict unruly movement, you can do so, but that does not mean you can bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility. Everybody does not have a car. Everybody does not have access to private transport. People depend on public transport,” the bench further said.

The top court was hearing the petitions filed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and other petitioners challenging the curbs imposed by the authorities ahead of the protests.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the petitioner, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby. Referring to the cancellation of trains to Delhi, closure of metro stations, internet curbs and restrictions on hotel bookings, Sibal asked the apex court“What is happening to my country?”

“All trains have been cancelled, 57 metro stations are shut, people are being denied accommodation in hotels, and Nizamuddin has been closed. RWAs are reportedly being told not to allow people to step out. What is happening to my country? This is a peaceful protest. How can this be allowed to happen?” he added.

With ANI inputs