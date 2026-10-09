WOI.Eco Announces WOI Nations Platforms In UAE, India, Malaysia, Mauritius And Kenya

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WOI Announces WOI Nations Platforms in UAE, India, Malaysia, Mauritius and Kenya

October 09, 2026 7:55 AM EDT | Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - WOI, a Dubai-based company focused on entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems, has announced the establishment of WOI Nations, a series of country-focused platforms in the United Arab Emirates, India, Malaysia, Mauritius and Kenya. The initiatives will operate as WOI UAE, WOI India, WOI Malaysia, WOI Mauritius and WOI Kenya.







WOI

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The platforms are designed to bring together infrastructure, community, venture studios, access to capital and entrepreneurship education within each market. WOI said the initiatives will focus on the priorities and opportunities identified within their respective countries.

Each WOI Nation is intended to provide a platform for interaction among entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, universities and other stakeholders. The company said it plans to work with relevant stakeholders in each market as the country platforms are developed.

"Every country is different. The problems are different, and the opportunities are different. But one thing remains the same - entrepreneurs," said Shafi Shoukath, Chairman and Founder of WOI.

Five Markets, Individual Country Focus

According to WOI, the five initiatives will be developed with consideration for the individual characteristics of each market. The company plans to identify areas where entrepreneurship, technology and investment are relevant to the priorities of each country.

The platforms will bring together five areas of activity:

* Infrastructure: Developing physical and institutional resources for startups and innovation.

* Community: Creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect and engage with one another.

* Venture Studios: Supporting the development of new companies from the early stages.

* Capital: Connecting founders with potential funding opportunities.

* Education: Providing programmes focused on entrepreneurship and related

WOI said these functions will be incorporated within the respective country platforms rather than operated as separate services.

Connecting the Five Markets

Another part of the WOI Nations initiative is the planned connection between the five country platforms. According to the company, the network is intended to create opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and institutions across the participating markets to connect with one another.

The five initial markets cover the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa. WOI said it plans to continue developing the individual country platforms while establishing connections between

WOI's Startup Nation Initiative

The WOI Nations rollout forms part of WOI's stated "Startup Nations" initiative. The company describes the initiative as an approach focused on developing country-level entrepreneurship ecosystems through its combination of infrastructure, community, venture building, capital and entrepreneurship education.

With the five initiatives currently being established, WOI said its focus will be on developing each platform according to its respective market while building connections across the network.

About eco

WOI is a UAE-based company focused on entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems through country-focused platforms known as WOI Nations. Its platforms bring together infrastructure, communities, venture building, capital and entrepreneurship education. The company is currently establishing initiatives in the UAE, India, Malaysia, Mauritius and Kenya.

Org Name: WOI

Contact Person Name - Melvin Mathew

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Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited