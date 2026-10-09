Crypto News: Remittix Opens Payfi Testing To 1,000 Holders As Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $175,000 And Dogecoin Bulls Chase The $1 Breakout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix moves its crypto-to-bank platform into hands-on testing as bullish Bitcoin and Dogecoin forecasts strengthen demand for early-stage payment opportunities.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened its PayFi platform to 1,000 invited RTX holders, marking a major product milestone ahead of the project's scheduled November 24, 2026 token launch.









Invited users can test EUR and USD payment routes while Remittix prepares additional currencies, assets and networks. The rollout moves the project into real-user validation ahead of wider availability.

The milestone arrives as Bitcoin price prediction models stretch toward $175,000 and Dogecoin bulls revive the $1 target. Those forecasts demonstrate the scale of the market's ambitions, while Remittix offers an earlier entry into the payment sector through a platform approaching its first public-market cycle.

Remittix Takes Crypto-to-Bank Payments Into Testing

Remittix is designed to simplify one of crypto's most persistent problems: moving value from digital assets into ordinary financial life. Its PayFi model allows a sender to fund an eligible transfer with crypto while the recipient receives fiat through a compatible bank account.

The first 1,000 invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto functions using EUR and USD. Supported assets include USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with broader currency and network coverage planned.

This structure is intended for freelancers, overseas suppliers, family remittances and crypto withdrawals. Instead of requiring recipients to navigate wallets and exchanges, Remittix aims to make settlement feel familiar.

One Platform Connects Payments, Trading and Earning

The Remittix ecosystem extends beyond PayFi. Its iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, while an Android release is awaiting approval. A planned wallet rebuild will bring the project's expanding product suite into a more unified experience.

Its trading platform, Remittix Markets, is already widely used by traders, offers hundreds of perpetual pairs and has processed more than $50 million in volume. Remittix Earn is also approaching release, with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible holdings.

Connecting payments, storage, trading and earning could create several sources of recurring RTX activity. A payment customer could also become a wallet user, trader or Earn participant.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and Dogecoin Outlook Turn Ambitious

Bitcoin recently traded in the low-$80,000 range after gaining more than 30% over the preceding three months. A $175,000 Bitcoin price prediction would represent more than a doubling from that region, supported by an aggressive institutional-adoption case involving ETFs, corporate treasuries and Bitcoin's fixed supply.

Dogecoin has recently traded near $0.09. Reaching $1 would require an increase of more than tenfold, placing the target inside a powerful retail-led bull scenario. Recent Dogecoin ETF inflows and a break above a long-term descending trendline have helped keep the $1 discussion active.

Both targets require enormous new capital. Remittix starts from a much earlier stage, with a utility product entering testing before RTX reaches public exchanges.

RTX Enters Its Final Pre-Launch Window

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX is currently available at $0.23, while $0.46 is the announced final presale price and planned minimum exchange launch price.

With testing active and the November 24 date confirmed, the remaining presale period is the last opportunity to access RTX before open-market trading begins. PayFi, Markets, the wallet and Earn give Remittix multiple growth engines capable of turning one token launch into a much broader crypto-finance story.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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