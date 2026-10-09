HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION OF LISTING PROSPECTUS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "") from 28 June 2026 regarding the successful placing of a private placement of new Ordinary Shares in the Company, each at a fixed price per Ordinary Share of NOK 1.30 (the ""). Through the Private Placement, the Company issued 111,154,608 new Ordinary Shares (the "") and raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 144.5 million.

The Private Placement will be settled in two tranches: (i) a first tranche of 78,334,609 Offer Shares (" Tranche 1 "), been resolved issued pursuant to a Board authorization, and (ii) a second tranche of 32,819,999 Offer Shares (" Tranche 2 ") (the " Listing Shares ") issued by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 30 July 2026. The Private Placement Shares in Tranche 1 were delivered as immediately tradable shares, while the Listing Shares were initially delivered on a separate, non-tradable ISIN pending approval and publication of a listing prospectus (the " Prospectus ").

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw: Finanstilsynet) has today, 9 October 2024, approved the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the website of the Company ( ).

Following publication of the Prospectus, the Listing Shares will be transferred to the ordinary ISIN of the Company's Ordinary Shares and be admitted to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs.

Adviser:

Advokatfirmaet CLP DA is acting as legal adviser to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail:...

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

Hofseth BioCare is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry, taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health. These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen; OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil containing all the fatty acid fractions found in fish; and CalGo®/NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health. HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront, which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.