Kobe-Awaji Island Selected As Location For New MICHELIN Guide

Kobe-Awaji Island Gastronomy Association signs destination partnership agreement with Michelin ahead of new regional guide edition

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Kobe-Awaji Island Gastronomy Association has signed a destination partnership agreement with Michelin for the publication of MICHELIN Guide Kobe-Awaji Island. The Assocation, established in March 2026, aims to promote tourism and regional development by sharing the rich food culture of the Kobe-Awaji Island area, the initiatives of local producers and businesses, and the region's distinctive culinary appeal with audiences in Japan and overseas. Michelin selected the Kobe-Awaji Island area as a new destination to be featured in the MICHELIN Guide, and a destination partnership agreement was signed on September 16.

In recent years, the Kobe-Awaji Island area has seen growing interest in tourism development centered on its distinctive culinary appeal, and an expected increase in domestic and inbound visitors following developments such as the launch of international charter flights at Kobe Airport, the potential introduction of regular international flights in the future, and the opening of Kobe Port Marina.

Since Kobe opened as a global port in the 19th century, the region has developed a diverse food culture through interaction with different cultures, leading to the emergence of a distinctive culinary identity in which Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisines coexist, combine, and continue to evolve. Awaji Island, meanwhile, has long been known as Miketsukuni, a region which historically provided bountiful food to the Imperial Court. The island features a diversity of food production, including agricultural, livestock and marine products from its lush natural environment.

Despite being home to exceptional ingredients as well as food producers, chefs, and traditions deeply rooted in local history and culture, the region remains underrecognized throughout Japan and overseas, leading to calls for greater promotional efforts.

The Kobe-Awaji Island Gastronomy Association is working with the Council for the Promotion of a World-Class Food Destination, which is developing initiatives to establish Kobe and Awaji Island as a food destination of global standing. Through this collaboration, the Association is promoting the enhancement of the region's culinary brand value and the development of tourism.

Following the selection of Kobe and Awaji Island as a new destination to be featured in the MICHELIN Guide, the Association plans to further strengthen collaboration with local producers and businesses, develop new initiatives which connect food and tourism, and broadcast the food culture, locale. and experiences unique to the region with audiences throughout the world, aiming to enhance the appeal of the region and attract visitors.

■ Overview: Kobe-Awaji Island Gastronomy Association

Establishment: March 2026

Address: Observation Terrace, 2 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Activities: Sharing the rich food culture of the Kobe-Awaji Island area, the initiatives of local producers and businesses, and the region's distinctive culinary appeal with audiences in Japan and overseas, thereby promoting tourism and regional development.

Members:

[Full Members] S.T. CORPORATION; The Kobe Shimbun; G CUBE CO., LTD.; Junsei Educational Institution; Pasona Group Inc. (representative company);

Hotel New Awaji Co., Ltd.

[Supporting Members] ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD.; Awaji Shinkin Bank; Uzunokuni Minamiawaji Co., Ltd.; G LION GROUP; Joyport Awajishima Inc.; WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY; Nichifutsu Shoji Co., Ltd.; HOSHIZAKI HANSIN CO., LTD.; Minato Bank, Ltd.

(as of September 16, 2026; listed in Japanese alphabetical order)

Website:

Inquiries: Kobe-Awaji Island Gastronomy Association Secretariat,...

■ Overview: MICHELIN Guide

The MICHELIN Guide is a trusted restaurant and hotel curation platform featuring more than 17,000 restaurants worldwide. Through its restaurant ratings, including Stars and Bib Gourmand distinctions, the Guide helps users choose where to dine while highlighting the preservation of food culture and gastronomy that contributes to the future of local communities.

Byron Russel

Pasona Group Inc.

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