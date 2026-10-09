Don Hershman's Solo Exhibition OUT OF LINE At One Art Space, Tribeca

Don Hershman Logo (image credit: Don Hershman)

Artist Don Hershman (Photo Credit: BFA / Victor Arriola)

Art by Don Hershman (Photo Credit: BFA / Victor Arriola)

Art by Don Hershman (Photo Credit: BFA / Victor Arriola)

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Don Hershman, Mei Fung (Photo Credit: BFA / Victor Arriola)

The Award-Winning artist and surgeon brings three decades of painting and solo exhibitions together in his latest New York exhibition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Artist Don Hershman marked the latest chapter in his 30-year art career spanning both America's East and West coast with the opening of his solo exhibition, = OUT OF LINE =, at One Art Space in Tribeca.The new exhibition, = OUT OF LINE =, Open through Tuesday, October 20th, 2026 is curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and brings together works from four collections of his artwork creating a visual journey through some of the artists defining themes. Across portraiture, rural architecture, still lifes and urban surfaces, repeated and overlapping lines build color, rhythm, atmosphere and emotional resonance.The exhibition also offers a window into the unusual duality that has shaped Hershman's creative life. Alongside his career as a surgeon, he has been an artist for three decades, developing and exhibiting his work from coast to coast while continually expanding the subjects through which he explores structure, identity and perception.Hershman's path to = OUT OF LINE = begins with structure. In I Am a Barn (2024), the weathered planks, beams and architectural surfaces of rural barns offered a natural foundation for his developing visual vocabulary.In Still/Still (2025), Hershman turned to everyday objects, using line and color to transform familiar forms into quieter, more meditative compositions.From there, Urban Abstraction (2025) moved the language into the city, where cropped fragments of walls, garage doors, pavement and graffiti became studies in rhythm, tension and layered surface.The Art of Code Switching (2023), brings that same language to portraiture, applying line to the human figure to explore identity, visibility and perception.About Don Hershman:Don Hershman is a San Francisco-based artist whose distinctive practice draws upon a parallel career as an accomplished podiatric surgeon, bringing precision, structure and an intuitive understanding of form to his work. Born and educated in New York, Hershman developed an early passion for art through visits to the city's museums before pursuing medicine. He continued drawing throughout his medical training and surgical career, eventually devoting himself more fully to painting in the early 1990s. Working from photographs and initial drawings, he builds compositions through layers of line and color, moving between representation and abstraction while exploring memory, perception, identity and the architecture of everyday life.Since his first San Francisco exhibition in 1992, Hershman's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is held in private collections in the United States and abroad. His paintings were jury selected for the de Young Open in San Francisco in 2020 and 2023, and he received top recognition in the 2022 MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW in New York. Solo exhibitions have included Donald and Victor: Under the Influence and The Art of Code Switching in New York, as well as exhibitions in San Francisco, Provincetown and elsewhere. His I AM A BARN series, exploring resilience through weathered architectural forms, was featured on the cover of San Francisco Arts Monthly in 2024.For more information, please visit:IG: @donhershman | FB: donhershmanABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 and for more than 16 years has been a cultural destination in the heart of Tribeca, presenting museum caliber exhibitions by established and emerging artists from New York and internationally. Led by co owners and women gallerists MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, the gallery blends art and curatorial skill with business expertise. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground level space with a glass façade, providing a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and the artist to shine.MaryAnn's background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork was featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash).For more than a decade, One Art Space has championed women artists through its annual Women's History Month exhibitions. MaryAnn Giella McCulloh also serves on the NAWA (National Association of Women Artists) Executive Board of Directors. NAWA is one of the nation's longstanding organizations dedicated to supporting and advancing women artists.Recent projects include a sold-out curated presentation of Shepard Fairey at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, as well as exhibitions featuring Hunt Slonem, Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly, Andrew Salgado, and Purvis Young (during the 150th commemoration of Black History Month).Our mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art's future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit:IG: @oneartspace | FB: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Don Hershman's solo Exhibition = OUT OF LINE = at One Art Space, Tribeca News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. October 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.