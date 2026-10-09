Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Auction Of Landmark Mixed-Use Investment Property In Union, New Jersey

Titan Union

2003 Morris Ave, Downtown Union, NJ

Residential Lobby

Contemporary Apartments with Open Layout

Event & Banquet Venue

Institutional-Quality Asset Featuring 43 Luxury Apartments and Over 25,000 Square Feet of Commercial Space to be Sold at Auction in 2 Parcels

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., in cooperation with AJ Willner Auctions, is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of Titan Union, a premier mixed-use investment property located at 2003 Morris Avenue in downtown Union, Union County, New Jersey. The luxury residential apartment component and the commercial component will be offered as two separate parcels, allowing bidders to target the asset that best aligns with their investment strategy. Together, the two offerings comprise one of Union County's most recognizable mixed-use developments.The offering consists of 43 luxury apartment residences and approximately 25,507 square feet of commercial space within the newly constructed Titan Union development. The property, completed in 2024, occupies approximately 0.54 acres in Union's Downtown Core (DC) District and represents a premier income-producing investment in one of Northern New Jersey's fastest-growing downtown markets."The Titan Union represents exactly the type of institutional-quality investment that today's marketplace is seeking," said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. "Newly constructed mixed-use assets in transit-oriented downtown locations rarely become available through the auction process. This offering provides qualified investors with a transparent and competitive opportunity to acquire a premier income-producing property."The development was thoughtfully designed to blend modern construction with the preservation of a historic landmark, creating a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. The property offers luxury apartment residences, modern commercial and office space, ample on-site parking, and immediate access to shopping, dining, major highways, and public transportation. The project has been recognized as a significant adaptive reuse redevelopment that has helped revitalize Union Center while preserving one of the township's most historic buildings.Property Highlights.Two separate investment opportunities within the Titan Union development.Residential Offering – 43 luxury apartment residences.Commercial Offering – 25,507± SF of commercial space.Newly constructed mixed-use development (2024).Downtown Union redevelopment location.Transit-oriented investment.Projected 2026 NOI of approximately $1.502 million.Institutional-quality construction.Long-term appreciation potentialThe property's location places investors in one of Northern New Jersey's most desirable downtown markets with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, I-78, Newark Liberty International Airport, and New York City. Union continues to experience significant residential and commercial investment, making Titan Union well-positioned for continued long-term appreciation.Property PreviewsProspective bidders are encouraged to attend one of the scheduled property preview opportunities:.Wednesday, October 21. 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM.Monday, October 26. 12:00 PM – 2:00 PMRepresentatives from Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. and AJ Willner Auctions will be available during both preview dates to answer questions and provide additional information regarding each offering.Auction InformationProperty Address: 2003 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083Online Bidding Opens: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - 9:00 AMAuction Concludes: Thursday, November 12, 2026 - 11:00 AMComplete auction terms, bidding information, Property Information Package, and registration details are available at .The auction will be conducted by Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., in cooperation with AJ Willner Auctions, utilizing Max Spann's accelerated auction marketing platform that has successfully marketed and sold millions of dollars of commercial real estate throughout the Northeast.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is a nationally recognized accelerated marketing and auction firm specializing in commercial, investment, residential, and land sales throughout the United States. For more than 50 years, Max Spann has successfully marketed and sold properties for municipalities, financial institutions, corporations, private owners, bankruptcy trustees, and government agencies through its accelerated auction platform.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

+1 908-735-9191

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Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Auction of Landmark Mixed-Use Investment Property in Union, New Jersey News Provided By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. October 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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