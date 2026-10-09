Bayer Farms Lavender Fields And Products Named 2026 Best Of Kentucky Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CRITTENDEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bayer Farms Lavender Fields & Products has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award winner, recognizing the family owned farm's growing impact as a destination for agritourism, agricultural education, and handcrafted lavender products in Northern Kentucky.Founded in 2020 by Gregg and Melissa Bayer, Bayer Farms has quickly become a distinctive part of Kentucky's agricultural landscape. Located just 20 minutes south of Cincinnati, the farm cultivates thousands of lavender plants, including premium culinary varieties, while offering visitors immersive opportunities to experience the beauty, fragrance, and versatility of lavender firsthand. Seasonal events such as beekeeping classes, tea parties, wreath making workshops, curated picnics, and U Pick lavender experiences have transformed the farm into a welcoming gathering place for both residents and travelers.Beyond its lavender fields, Bayer Farms operates year round as a working Kentucky farm committed to supporting and strengthening local agriculture. The business produces hay and forage products, wellness items, culinary lavender goods, and specialty offerings crafted for both people and the equine industry. Its mission centers on preserving the heritage of the Kentucky family farm while embracing innovation, community partnerships, and hands on educational experiences that connect people with agriculture in meaningful, approachable ways.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Melissa Bayer, co owner of Bayer Farms.“When we started Bayer Farms, our hope was to create a place where people could experience agriculture in a way that feels personal, peaceful, and purposeful, all while supporting our local farming community. This award reflects the support of our visitors, customers, and community partners who have been part of that journey.”The 2026 Best of Kentucky Award highlights Bayer Farms' commitment to creating memorable experiences that celebrate agriculture, hospitality, and Kentucky tradition. As the farm continues to grow, Gregg and Melissa Bayer remain focused on expanding educational opportunities, developing new products, and welcoming even more visitors to experience the beauty, craftsmanship, and community spirit that define Bayer Farms.For more information, click here.

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Bayer Farms Lavender Fields and Products Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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