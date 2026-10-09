LIFE SCAPE Releases Caltimate, A Mac Calendar App Built Around The Features Its Developer Wanted In A Calendar

The Tokyo software company's app offers 13 themes, photo backgrounds, several calendars in one window and Zoom meetings created with each event

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LIFE SCAPE, K.K., a Tokyo-based software company, has released Caltimate, a calendar app for macOS built feature by feature around what its developer found missing in existing calendar apps. On October 6, 2026, Caltimate was also published on the Zoom App Marketplace, so users who connect their own Zoom account can create a Zoom meeting at the same time as an event.A calendar is a screen people open many times a day, yet most calendar apps offer little choice in how it looks, and work and personal events appear in the same colors and shapes. People who keep several calendars often end up moving between apps or accounts, and tasks around an event, such as issuing a meeting link or working out when to leave for an appointment, are still left to the user.In Caltimate, the look of the calendar can be chosen from 13 themes, including Tokyo Night, Dracula, Nord, Sakura and Mint. A combination of theme and background can be saved as a Design Template and switched at any time. With Travel Mode turned on, the app sets a background photo or video of mountains, the sea, city streets or night skies to match the time of day and the season.Calendars from several Google accounts can be shown and edited together in one window. When creating an event, users can choose to add it to other calendars at the same time; changes to the time and deletions are then reflected in every copy, and separate public and private copies can be kept. This feature came from a user's request.Caltimate also measures travel time from an event's address and sends a notification when it is time to leave, detects Zoom, Google Meet, Teams and Webex links in incoming events with a one-click join button, and lets users add events and tasks from a panel in the menu bar by typing or speaking a phrase such as "tomorrow 3pm meeting in Shibuya." The menu bar also shows the next event at all times."I always felt that existing calendar apps were weak at handling several calendars at once. I also believe the look of a calendar matters. If you like how it looks, just opening it becomes enjoyable. That is why Caltimate lets you choose from several themes and includes Travel Mode, which shows photos of mountains, the sea and city streets as the background. I hope people will make it their own calendar," said Hisashi Hirajo, CEO of LIFE SCAPE, K.K.Everyday features are free with no time limit. Three features, importing events from documents and web pages, issuing booking pages for scheduling, and adding one event to several calendars at once, are paid, at $4 a month, $29 a year or $49 as a one-time purchase, with a 14-day free trial of every feature. One license covers up to three Macs. Caltimate runs on macOS 14 Sonoma or later on Apple silicon and Intel Macs.More information is available atAbout LIFE SCAPE, K.K.LIFE SCAPE, K.K. is a Tokyo-based company that has operated the Japanese freelance marketplace @SOHO for 22 years and develops SaaS products and macOS apps.

Hisashi Hirajo

LIFE SCAPE, K.K.

+81 3-6320-3887

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LIFE SCAPE Releases Caltimate, a Mac Calendar App Built Around the Features Its Developer Wanted in a Calendar News Provided By LIFE SCAPE, K.K. October 09, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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