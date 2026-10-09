Assam Cabinet Adopts 75 Resolutions Highlighting PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) The Assam Cabinet on Friday adopted 75 resolutions recognising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to the development of Assam and the Northeast, highlighting improvements in infrastructure, connectivity, industrial investment, healthcare, education and security.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a special 90-minute cabinet meeting dedicated exclusively to Modi's 25 years in public life, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and continuing through his years as Prime Minister.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Sarma said improvements in security, connectivity and investment had created conditions for Assam's economic and social transformation.“Peace created the conditions for development, connectivity opened doors to opportunity, industry and investment created new economic possibilities, and healthcare and education strengthened human capabilities,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the resolutions acknowledged changes in the state's economic prospects, physical infrastructure, strategic importance and social development during Modi's years in public office. Sarma said Assam was increasingly emerging as a peaceful and investment-ready state, positioning itself as a gateway to the Northeast and an important contributor to the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The resolutions highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility at Jagiroad, the Rs 28,000-crore expansion of Numaligarh Refinery and the proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh twin-tube road tunnel, estimated to cost Rs 18,662 crore.

Other projects cited included the Guwahati Ring Road, Kaziranga elevated corridor and Silchar-Saurashtra high-speed corridor.

The cabinet also highlighted the proposed Namrup-IV ammonia-urea complex, the bamboo-based second-generation bioethanol plant at Numaligarh and the 718-km Barauni-Guwahati natural gas pipeline.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit, which attracted investment commitments exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore, also featured in the resolutions.

The document credited peace accords involving Bodo, Karbi, Adivasi and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) groups with helping address longstanding conflicts.

It also cited the development of healthcare and educational institutions, including AIIMS Guwahati and IIM Guwahati, along with UNESCO World Heritage recognition for the Charaideo Moidams and Classical Language status for Assamese in 2024.

The resolutions further noted Modi's 36 visits to Assam since becoming Prime Minister, underscoring the state's growing strategic significance under the Centre's Act East Policy.