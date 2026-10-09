JD(U) To Organise Future Events In Nitish Kumar's Name, Says Sanjay Jha

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, has announced that all future party programmes will be organised in the name of Nitish Kumar, highlighting the Bihar leader's two decades of contribution to the state's development.

Jha made the announcement during the 'Nitish Samvad' programme held at the JD(U) office.

He said the party belonged to Nitish Kumar and that his contribution to Bihar over the past 20 years would remain central to its future programmes.

According to Sanjay Jha, the decision reflects the party's recognition of Nitish Kumar's long tenure and his role in Bihar's development.

The announcement is expected to shape the focus of the JD(U)'s upcoming organisational activities, with greater emphasis on Kumar's political legacy and development initiatives.

The JD(U) is currently organising several public outreach programmes, including 'Nitish Samvad', to address public grievances and strengthen its direct engagement with people at the grassroots level.

These initiatives aim to establish direct communication with citizens, understand their concerns and improve the party's connection with the public.

Sanjay Jha also addressed reports of differences between JD(U) leaders Neeraj Kumar and Anant Singh in connection with the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Expressing confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, he said all eight candidates fielded by the alliance would emerge victorious.

He emphasised that all NDA constituents would work together to secure the victory of their candidates, underscoring the importance of coordination among alliance partners during the election.

"A meeting has also been convened at the Chief Minister's residence to discuss electoral strategy and ensure coordinated efforts by NDA leaders in support of their candidates," Jha said.

The reported differences between Neeraj Kumar and Anant Singh have drawn attention amid preparations for the Legislative Council elections.

Against this backdrop, Jha's emphasis on alliance unity and his confidence in the victory of all eight NDA candidates underline the JD(U)'s stated position on maintaining coordination within the ruling alliance.