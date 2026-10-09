Katrina Kaif Gets Alia Bhatt's Support For Her Earthy London Look Amid Postpartum Trolling

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, witty remarks and starry personality. The actress is currently enjoying the best phase of her life and how. Not only has her beauty line business, Kay Beauty, become a massive Rs 400 crore success, but she has also welcomed her baby boy with husband Vicky Kaushal, doubling the joy!

Katrina Kaif was Trolled for Postpartum Weight Gain!

The actress recently became the target of trolls who called her out for weight gain post delivering the baby. The insensitive trolling irked an online debate. Many called out the negative comments for disrespecting a woman who just had a baby, while many celebs and influencers too came out in support of Katrina Kaif, including Salman Khan.

Katrina Hosts a Fancy Kay Beauty Event in London

Now, to celebrate the winning feat of her brand, Kay Beauty, Katrina hosted a fun event in London. She dressed up in bold earthy tones for the same, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The actress embraced her naturally long hair, with waves, added a dash of soft muted lipstick while her aura stole rest of the show. Many influencers from London made reels with their childhood crush and it took no time to go viral. As soon as the pictures from the event went viral, fans were in awe of Katrina's gorgeous look. Guess who also supported Katrina amid the same? Alia Bhatt. Yes, you read that right. She dropped fire emojis in the comment section of the fresh pictures of Katrina posted by Rhea Kapoor.

Take a look at the post!

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A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

On The Work Front!

Katrina is reportedly set to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She also has a few more films in the pipeline.