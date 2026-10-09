When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Asked Mahesh Babu About Six-Pack Abs, His Savage Reply Stole The Show

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Star heroine Samantha asked superstar Mahesh Babu some playful questions about his six pack. The superstar gave mind-blowing replies to her cute questions. This throwback interview video is going viral on the internet right now.>

Superstar Mahesh Babu impresses fans with his acting and his comic timing on stage. An old video features Mahesh Babu, actress Samantha, and director Trivikram Srinivas on the same stage. Mahesh Babu gave savage counters to the questions Samantha asked him. Social media users are trending these punch dialogues right now. Let us see what Samantha asked and what Mahesh replied.

Samantha asked Mahesh Babu many playful questions during the talk show. She smiled and asked him who his favorite heroine was, since he worked with so many. She jokingly added that he did not need to say her name just because she was sitting right there. Mahesh Babu did not hold back at all. He gave a savage reply and said his favorite heroine is the only one who acted with him and married him, Namrata Shirodkar. The entire crowd and Samantha burst into laughter after hearing this.

Samantha brought up the fitness topic and asked Mahesh Babu about his hidden six pack. She said everyone talks about the six pack under his shirt and asked when they would get to see it. Mahesh simply replied that nobody will see it. Samantha felt playfully disappointed.

Your movies equal Hollywood

Samantha then praised his movies and said they feel like English Hollywood films. Mahesh immediately countered her in his own style. He said people who listen to such praises usually go to the shed, which means they fail. He clarified that he does not want to go there. He added that Telugu movies are very good and they are running well.

Samantha mentioned the upcoming movie in the Mahesh Babu and Trivikram combination. She asked if she was the heroine in that film. Mahesh laughed and replied that they are doing a movie, but they do not know if she is the heroine. He also added that Shruti Haasan is acting as the heroine in the next movie and she did a very good job. Samantha tried to cover it up comically and said nobody asked her this, so they should edit it out. Fans are making this old video viral because of the punch dialogues from Mahesh Babu, the cute reactions from Samantha, and the laughs from Trivikram.