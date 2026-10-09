Professor of Health Psychology, University of Nottingham

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Eamonn Ferguson is a chartered health and occupational psychologist, a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society, and co-founding president of the British Society for the Psychology of Individual Differences (

His current theoretical work focuses on the integration of theory and models from psychology, in particular personality theory, with behavioural economics, to address questions focusing on the overlap of personality and pro-social preferences, understand blood and organ donor behaviour, resource allocation and, subjective wellbeing and emotion processing.

2001–present Professor of Health Psychology, University of Nottingham



1991 University of Nottingham, PhD 1988 University of York, BSc Psychology



Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (FRSPH)

Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society .Chartered Health and Occupational Psychologist registered with the Health and Care Profession Council

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