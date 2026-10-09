Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Kansas

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Elaina Sutley, Ph.D., is an associate professor in the Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering department at the University of Kansas. Her scholarship and professional service largely focus on advancing community disaster resilience and long-term housing recovery using experimental, field-based and computational research methods that pull from engineering, computing and social science fields.

Sutley was recognized for her interdisciplinary and convergence research approach as the 2025 Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists National Laureate in Physical Sciences and Engineering. Sutley has also received early career awards in 2019 from the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and from the National Science Foundation.

–present Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Kansas

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