Moones Alamooti

Assistant Professor of Energy and Petroleum Engineering, University of North Dakota

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I am an Assistant Professor in the Department of Energy and Petroleum Engineering at the University of North Dakota. I hold a Ph.D. in Geophysics and a 2nd M.Sc. in Energy Engineering from UND. My research focuses on computational geomechanics, seismic imaging, and subsurface energy systems, with applications in geothermal resource exploration, fracture detection, and hybrid energy solutions. I have been honored with numerous awards, scholarships, and distinctions for my academic and research achievements, with my skills recognized through participation and success in various competitions. As an active leader in professional organizations and outreach activities, my interdisciplinary approach combines geophysics with energy engineering to address critical challenges in renewable energy integration. Through my research contributions on thermal energy storage and sustainable energy systems, I strive to advance cleaner energy technologies for a more environmentally conscious world.

–present Assistant Professor, University of North Dakota

2024 University of North Dakota, PhD in Geophysical Engineering

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