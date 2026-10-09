Nikki R Wooten
- Associate Professor of Social Work, University of South Carolina
Military behavioral health services researcher focusing on deployment and post-deployment health, mental and substance abuse in military and veteran populations, military women and women veterans, and transitioning from military medicine to VA care after military service using Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs electronic health data.Experience
- 2018–present Associate Professor, University of South Carolina 2013–2018 Assistant Professor, University of South Carolina 2009–2012 Assistant Professor, Boston University
- 2009 University of Maryland, PhD, Social Work 1995 Howard University, MSW 1992 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, BS
- 2013 Bioecological Model of Deployment Risk and Resilience, Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment 2013 Gender Differences in Substance Use Treatment Utilization in the Year Prior to Deployment in Army Service Members, Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment 2012 Military Combat Deployments and Substance Abuse: Review and Future Directions, Journal of Social Work Practice in the Addictions 2012 Deployment Cycle Stressors and Posttraumatic Stress Symptoms in Army National Guard Women, Social Work in Health Care
- 2014 Behavioral Health Care in Army Warrior Transition Units Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: National Institute on Drug Abuse
- Academy Health American Public Health Association Society for Social Work and Research
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