Nikki R Wooten

Military behavioral health services researcher focusing on deployment and post-deployment health, mental and substance abuse in military and veteran populations, military women and women veterans, and transitioning from military medicine to VA care after military service using Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs electronic health data.

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