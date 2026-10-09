Zelensky: Results Achieved In Eliminating Russian Infiltrations In Dobropillia
"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation on the front, first and foremost in the Donetsk region, in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. There are results in eliminating the occupiers' infiltration attempts in Dobropillia," he wrote.
Zelensky noted that during the meeting, the participants "identified decisions that should deliver results in the coming weeks."Read also: Ukraine reports 211 frontline clashes in past 24 hours, with Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors seeing heaviest fighting
As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian forces conducted a joint operation involving units of the 425th Skelia Assault Regiment and the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine. As a result, Russian troops were pushed back near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
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