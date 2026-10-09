Russian Strikes Cause Extensive Damage To Ukraine's Power Grid President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this on Telegram following a briefing involving military officers and government officials, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, there is extensive damage to power grids and electricity transmission facilities. Restoration work is underway around the clock. We updated our needs for energy equipment and air defense packages. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office team are preparing the relevant communication with partners. I will speak with the leaders," he wrote.

Zelensky: Results achieved in eliminating Russian infiltrations in Dobropillia

Zelensky thanked all repair crews, energy company workers, and regional authorities that are promptly restoring the power system following Russian strikes.

As Ukrinform reported, as of October 9, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure had caused new power outages in Kyiv and seven regions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine