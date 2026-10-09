Gold Prices Surge After Days Of Decline

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices across Pakistan have recorded a sharp increase after a continuous decline.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs5,900, reaching Rs440,936.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,058 to Rs378,031, the association said.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices increased by $59 to $4,184 per ounce.