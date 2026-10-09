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Gold Prices Surge After Days Of Decline

Gold Prices Surge After Days Of Decline


2026-10-09 08:13:52
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices across Pakistan have recorded a sharp increase after a continuous decline.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs5,900, reaching Rs440,936.

Also Read: Markhor Hunting Licences Fetch Millions in KP Auction

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,058 to Rs378,031, the association said.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices increased by $59 to $4,184 per ounce.

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Tribal News Network

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