Bitcoin Price Outlook: ETF Outflows, Yields And $80K Support

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Bitcoin: ETF Outflows and Rising Yields Weigh on BTC

Bitcoin falls below key support as ETF outflows accelerate and Treasury yields surge, putting the $80,000 region in focus.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-09T12:48:51+0100 Bitcoin retreats from $87,402 as ETF demand weakens and yields surge

Bitcoin retraced sharply, especially over the past couple of days, falling through the key $82,814.03-to-$82,035.16 support area (consisting of the May-to-early September highs) before re-entering it today.

Fading ETF demand, a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop and rapidly rising yields weigh on the cryptocurrency.

The recent decline leaves BTC around 5% below its September peak.

The retracement follows an exceptionally strong September rally. Bitcoin began the month below $80,000 before climbing to $87,402.34 on 21 September, its highest level since January.

However, the forces that helped drive that advance have subsequently weakened. US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows have slowed dramatically, while Treasury yields have risen to levels not seen in more than two decades. At the same time, higher oil prices and renewed inflation concerns are adding to pressure on risk assets.

ETF demand has weakened sharply

The biggest change has been in US spot Bitcoin ETF flows.

The week ending 25 September produced an exceptional $2.39 billion of net inflows, the strongest weekly performance since October 2025.

But since then the pace subsequently drastically slowed.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted just $241.1 million during the week ending 2 October. Although still positive, that represented a dramatic reduction from the $2.39 billion received the previous week. The funds nevertheless recorded a third consecutive weekly inflow.

October ETF flows turn negative

The picture has deteriorated further this week.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $89.9 million of net outflows on 5 October, reversing two consecutive days of inflows. The following day saw flows return to positive territory, with approximately $118.8 million of inflows.

However, Wednesday 7 October brought a much larger deterioration.

The funds recorded approximately $484.9 million of net outflows, their biggest single-day withdrawal since June. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for about $207.7 million of the outflows, while Fidelity's FBTC lost approximately $105.1 million and ARKB shed around $101.7 million.

That means Bitcoin ETFs have suffered roughly $456 million of net outflows across the first three trading sessions of this week.

This suggests ETF demand is no longer providing the same degree of support that it did during the September rally.

September still delivered strong ETF demand

Despite the deterioration in October, it is important not to lose sight of the bigger picture.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted approximately $2.65 billion in September, their second-largest monthly inflow since October 2025. August was even stronger, with approximately $3.52 billion of inflows.

The September inflows were enough to turn 2026's cumulative ETF flows positive after they had been around $5.8 billion in the red as recently as July.

This means the current retracement does not necessarily signal the end of institutional or regulated investment demand for Bitcoin.

Instead, the recent data suggest that demand has become more sensitive to price and macroeconomic conditions. When Bitcoin was breaking higher, ETF demand accelerated. As the cryptocurrency stalled below $87,500 and macro pressures intensified, ETF flows weakened.

That relationship will be particularly important if Bitcoin falls through its $82,814.03-to-$82,035.16 support zone.

Higher Treasury yields weigh on Bitcoin

The second major factor behind the retracement is the sharp rise in US Treasury yields.

The US 10-year yield climbed to around 5.32% on 8 October, close to levels last seen in 2002, as rising oil prices and renewed inflation concerns prompted markets to reassess the outlook for US monetary policy.

Higher yields are an important headwind for Bitcoin because the cryptocurrency produces no income. When government bonds offer increasingly attractive yields, the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset rises.

The yield move is particularly significant because Bitcoin's September rally occurred despite an already challenging interest-rate environment.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points on 16 September, its first hike since 2023. The subsequent rise in Treasury yields has therefore reinforced the tightening backdrop just as Bitcoin's ETF-driven momentum has begun to fade.

The result is a less favourable environment for risk assets generally and Bitcoin in particular.

Oil and inflation concerns add pressure

Oil has provided another source of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Brent crude has surged back above $100 a barrel, with the latest move driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential disruption to supplies. Brent was up almost 5% on 8 October, trading above $105 a barrel.

Higher oil prices matter for Bitcoin because they can reinforce inflation expectations.

If energy prices remain elevated, the Federal Reserve could face less scope to ease monetary policy. Markets are therefore having to balance the possibility of weaker economic growth against the risk that inflation remains too high for rates to fall quickly.

That combination of slower growth, higher inflation and elevated bond yields is generally an uncomfortable one for speculative assets.

It also helps explain why Bitcoin has struggled to regain its September peak despite having previously demonstrated considerable resilience to higher yields.

Dollar strength is another headwind

The US dollar has also strengthened in recent sessions.

The dollar's gains have been supported by higher Treasury yields, geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over fiscal conditions elsewhere. The WSJ Dollar Index has risen in 14 of the past 18 trading sessions and was close to its 52-week high on 7 October.

A stronger dollar can weigh on Bitcoin by tightening global financial conditions and making dollar-denominated assets less attractive to overseas investors.

This creates a challenging combination for BTC: higher real and nominal yields, a stronger dollar and more expensive oil are all competing with the longer-term demand story surrounding Bitcoin.

Bitcoin's technical picture

The technical picture has consequently weakened from the September peak, although the broader recovery has not necessarily been invalidated.

The first important support area - the former May-to-early-September resistance zone at $82,814.03-to-$82,035.16, now because of inverse polarity, support zone - has given way and allowed Bitcoin to drop to $80,324.53 on Thursday before recovering on Friday.

Bitcoin's ability to hold above the psychological $80,000 mark is important because it represents the main breakout zone from the September advance. A sustained move below it would suggest that the breakout has failed and would increase the risk of a deeper retracement.

Above the market, the 5 October high at $86,976.80 is the first level that needs to be reclaimed to improve short-term momentum.

A sustained move back above that level would put the September high at $87,402.34 back in focus. Above $87,402, the psychological $90,000 level would become the next major target, followed by the January high at $97,913.08 and ultimately the $100,000 threshold.

On the downside, a decisive break below $82,035 would increase the risk of a move towards the September low at $74,919.36.

Coinbase Institutional similarly identified the area around $81,300 as the approximate break-even level for the US spot ETF cohort, arguing that a weekly close below that area would make the setup more defensive.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 5 October high at $86,976.80

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish bias while above the 15 September low at $74,919.36

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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