MENAFN - GetNews) Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province,China-October 9,2026

The global healthcare sector continues to place high demands on everyday medical consumables. Across emergency rooms, surgical wards, sports medicine clinics, and orthopedic departments, clinical teams rely on dependable bandage products for three distinct practical needs: retaining primary dressings, providing elastic compression and support, and delivering rigid external immobilization. Each need calls for a different material and a different product design.

Anji Hongde Medical Products Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of medical consumables specializing in the production and export of bandage products. The company serves international customers with bandage products for dressing retention, compression, and orthopedic support.

Evolving Needs in Medical Bandaging and Orthopedic Support

Several demographic and clinical factors shape demand in this segment. The global population is aging, which brings a higher volume of orthopedic interventions and a corresponding need for reliable immobilization materials. At the same time, growing participation in sports and physical fitness has increased the incidence of sprains, strains, and fractures that require immediate support or casting.

In day-to-day clinical practice, procurement teams focus on practical characteristics: how securely a conforming bandage holds a dressing in place on an awkward anatomical site, whether a cohesive wrap can provide support without adhering to skin or hair, and how predictably a casting bandage sets into a rigid shell. Healthcare systems are also under pressure to control costs, so consistency of supply and ease of application carry real weight in purchasing decisions. Anji Hongde Medical has aligned its manufacturing strategy with these practical application needs.

Core Advantages

Manufacturing experience. Established in 2006, the company has two decades of experience manufacturing medical bandages and related consumables, and marks its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Location and logistics. The company is based in Anji, a city that received the 2012 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour for its green development. From a commercial perspective, its location within approximately three hours of both Shanghai and Ningbo ports supports efficient international shipping and responsive order fulfillment, which helps distributors and hospital networks manage inventory reliably.

Manufacturing facilities. The company operates a Class 100,000 clean room alongside modern production lines, supporting the manufacture of relevant product lines under controlled cleanroom conditions.

Regulatory compliance. Anji Hongde Medical operates an ISO 13485-certified quality management system, and relevant products bear CE marking. The company's establishment is actively registered with the U.S. FDA for 2026 under Registration No. 3005621808, with applicable devices listed in the FDA database.

Operating philosophy. The company's core philosophy centers on integrity, quality, science, and innovation. This drives continued investment in materials and production technology to strengthen the“Hongde” brand.

Product Portfolio and Application Scenarios

The company's portfolio covers bandage solutions for dressing retention, compression, and orthopedic support. Its product portfolio is manufactured using selected materials to balance durability and patient comfort.

1. PBT Conforming Bandages

PBT conforming bandages are designed for elasticity and adaptability, and are a staple in modern clinical environments.

Application scenarios: Securing dressings on difficult-to-bandage areas such as joints, the head, or the shoulders can be challenging. These bandages are designed to conform to body contours for dressing retention; apply without excessive tension and follow the product instructions for use. They are suitable for secondary dressing retention on areas that are difficult to bandage, providing comfortable support during recovery.

2. Non-Woven Self-Adherent Cohesive Bandages

These cohesive wraps adhere to themselves rather than to the patient's skin, hair, or clothing.

Application scenarios: In sports medicine and athletic training, these bandages may be used to provide light compression and support, subject to the product instructions for use. Because the wrap adheres to itself rather than directly to skin or hair, it may be easier to remove than conventional adhesive tape. It can also be torn by hand and applied without separate clips or pins.

3. Plaster of Paris Bandages

For orthopedic stabilization, Plaster of Paris bandages remain a widely used traditional option in orthopedic casting. After water activation, the bandage sets to form a rigid cast.

Application scenarios: Orthopedic surgeons and casting technicians use these bandages for fracture immobilization, postoperative limb stabilization, and the management of musculoskeletal deformities. The formulation provides a smooth texture upon activation, allowing the clinician to mold the cast around complex anatomical structures before it sets.

Typical Customer Applications

Anji Hongde Medical works with a range of customer types across international markets. The following describes typical application contexts for its products rather than specific client engagements.



Hospital and clinical procurement: Institutional buyers require consistent volumes and documented quality systems. The company's ISO 13485-certified quality management system, CE marking for relevant products, and FDA establishment registration support customers in their own procurement and regulatory due diligence.

Medical distributors: Regional distributors need partners capable of flexible, reliable fulfillment. Proximity to the Shanghai and Ningbo ports supports competitive lead times for both casting and cohesive bandage products. Sports medicine and rehabilitation settings: Non-woven self-adherent cohesive bandages may be used in sports-support applications where self-adherence and conformability are desired.

Through direct communication and a focus on the practical requirements of each customer group, Anji Hongde Medical continues to build long-term international relationships.

Conclusion

Reliable bandaging and orthopedic support depend on suitable materials, controlled manufacturing conditions, and consistent quality management. Anji Hongde Medical Products Co., Ltd. combines its manufacturing base in Anji with a Class 100,000 clean room environment and internationally recognized quality credentials, which supports consistent supply for international medical consumables customers.

From the rigid support provided by its Plaster of Paris bandages after setting to the self-adherent design of its cohesive wraps, Hongde's portfolio addresses a range of dressing-retention, compression, and orthopedic-support needs. Every product reflects the company's commitment to“Integrity, Quality, Science, and Innovation”. As global demand for dependable medical consumables continues to grow, Anji Hongde Medical aims to establish itself as a reliable manufacturer in the medical consumables sector.

Contact Us

For medical professionals, procurement officers, and global distributors seeking dependable medical bandage solutions, Anji Hongde Medical welcomes your inquiries:

International Sales & Export Office: Anji Hongli Import and Export Co., Ltd.

Address: Room 1103, Building 3, No. 99, Anji Avenue, Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

Manufacturing Site: Anji Hongde Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Address: Bamboo Industrial Zone, Xiaofeng Town, Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

Phone: +86 18157260273

Email:...

Website:

ABOUT US

Anji Hongde Medical Products Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of medical equipment, dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare products worldwide. Located in Anji-awarded the“Best City for Human Residence” by the United Nations-our facility benefits from a pristine environment and strategic logistics. With proximity to major ports (approximately 2 hours from Shanghai and 3 hours from Ningbo), we maintain efficient supply chain operations and support rapid business growth.