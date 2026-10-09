Liper Shines At The 140Th Canton Fair: LUMA Mirror Light And LUX Collection Make Their Debut

Meet Liper at the 140th Canton Fair

The 140th Canton Fair will open its doors in Guangzhou from October 15 to 19, 2026, once again bringing together lighting professionals, buyers, and partners from around the world. As a regular exhibitor at China's leading trade fair, Germany Liper will welcome visitors at Booth 16.4A12-13-14 and 16.4B 9-10-11 in the lighting products zone, where the company will showcase its latest LED innovations for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

From high-performance floodlights and downlights to solar street lights, decorative fixtures, and switches & sockets, the Liper booth will offer a complete overview of the brand's evolving portfolio-with a special focus on two exciting highlights this year.

LUMA: A Premium Mirror Light for Modern Bathrooms

Making its debut at the fair, the new LUMA mirror light is designed to bring both style and functionality to modern bathroom spaces. With a 20W output and an IP54 waterproof rating, LUMA delivers reliable performance in humid environments, while its adjustable color temperature (CCT) allows users to create the perfect lighting atmosphere at any moment of the day.

An adjustable-angle design further enhances flexibility, making LUMA equally suitable for home bathrooms, hotels, and premium residential projects. Visitors are invited to experience its soft, even illumination firsthand at the Liper booth.

LUX: Two Finishes, Multiple Possibilities

Alongside LUMA, Liper will present its LUX decorative collection, headlined by a versatile LED track light available in black and white finishes. Combining elegant design with precise, directional lighting, the LUX track light is an ideal solution for retail stores, showrooms, galleries, and modern interiors where lighting flexibility matters.

The wider LUX collection also includes downlights, wall lights, and LED strip solutions, offering designers and distributors a coordinated range that covers accent, ambient, and task lighting in one cohesive collection.

Visit Liper at Booth 16.4

The Canton Fair remains one of the most important global stages for the lighting industry, and Liper looks forward to meeting partners old and new in Guangzhou. Our team will be on-site throughout Phase 1 (October 15–19) to discuss products, projects, and cooperation opportunities.

For appointment requests or product inquiries, please contact us at... or via WhatsApp at +86 188 1518 9080. See you at the 140th Canton Fair!

ABOUT US

Pursuing the rigorous and high quality manufacturing style, the Company attaches great importance to reputation and quality. All of the main products have passed IEC, CB, CE, GS, EMC, TUV, LVD and ERP international certifications and CQC and CCC China national certifications. All productions are conducted in accordance with ISO9001: 2000 International Quality System Company has established national-level R&D technology center and laboratory. It has specialized R&D team and has acquired a variety of patents, including 12 patents for invention, 100 patents for utility, and 200 patents for design. From the production, R & D to innovation, it has become a leader of lighting industry and sold all over the world, its products enjoy high reputation among customers. Company leader, has accompanied Chinese President to visit European countries for many times and held business negotiations to discuss the development of the industry.