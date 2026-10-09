Wire China 2026 Comes To A Close: ONE WORLD Showcases Cable Materials And Real-World Application Experience

From September 21 to 24, the 12th China International Wire & Cable Industry Exhibition (wire China 2026) was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). With more than 20 years of development, wire China has become one of the leading exhibitions for the global wire and cable industry, bringing together companies from cable manufacturing, materials, equipment, and related fields. The exhibition provides a platform for the industry to showcase technologies, understand market developments, and exchange ideas with industry professionals.

As a cable materials manufacturer, ONE WORLD participated in wire China 2026 at Booth E1G35, showcasing a range of cable and optical fiber cable materials. During the exhibition, we had face-to-face conversations with cable manufacturers, material companies, equipment manufacturers, and industry professionals from different countries and regions.

A Range of Cable and Optical Fiber Cable Materials, with a Focus on Real-World Applications

At the exhibition, ONE WORLD showcased XLPE, PVC, and LSZH compounds, as well as a range of cable and optical fiber cable materials, including water blocking tapes, water blocking yarns, FRP, phosphated steel wire, Aluminum Foil Mylar Tape, mica tape, and PET polyester tape.

These materials are used in applications including power cables, optical fiber cables, communication cables, and data cables.

For cable manufacturers, material selection involves more than simply looking at technical specifications. Factors such as cable structure, voltage level, production equipment, and processing conditions can also affect the suitability of a material for a specific application.

For this reason, conversations at the exhibition covered not only material specifications, but also specific application requirements and production conditions.

Combining Materials, Equipment, and Processing Knowledge

ONE WORLD and LINT TOP are sister companies under HONOR GROUP. ONE WORLD focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of cable materials, while LINT TOP has extensive experience in cable manufacturing equipment and related turnkey projects.

With each company bringing expertise from the materials and equipment sides of cable manufacturing, this background gives ONE WORLD a deeper understanding of cable production equipment and manufacturing processes.

When discussing material requirements with cable manufacturers, ONE WORLD can therefore consider the customer's products, equipment, and processing conditions when evaluating material options, and provide the relevant materials, samples, product documentation, and technical support based on specific requirements.

On-Site Discussions and Media Interview

During the exhibition, ONE WORLD exchanged ideas with cable manufacturers, material companies, and industry professionals from different markets on material applications, production requirements, and industry developments.

As an exhibitor representative, ONE WORLD also took part in an on-site media interview, sharing its experience in cable materials R&D and manufacturing and discussing the company's focus on application scenarios, production equipment, and processing conditions when evaluating material options.

For ONE WORLD, participating in wire China 2026 was not only an opportunity to showcase cable materials, but also a chance to better understand material requirements from the production side and observe changes in industry applications.

Feedback and insights gathered from customers and industry professionals during the exhibition will also provide useful input for future product development, manufacturing, and technical support.

Thank you to every customer, partner, and industry professional who visited ONE WORLD at Booth E1G35.

It was a pleasure meeting you in Shanghai, and we look forward to seeing you again at the next industry event.

If you would like to learn more about ONE WORLD's cable and optical fiber cable materials, please contact us for product information, samples, and technical support.

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Website: owcable

Phone: +86 19351603326

About Us

ONE WORLD focuses on wire and cable materials, providing reliable products and professional support for cable manufacturers worldwide. Backed by an experienced technical team and a strong commitment to quality, we continuously improve our materials to meet the evolving needs of the wire and cable industry.