KCM Trade Continues Its Commitment To Community Welfare With Thailand Flood Relief, Featured By TV5

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 3:27 am - KCM Trade's Thailand team delivered drinking water, food and daily essentials to communities hit by flooding in Bangkok. TV5 again covered the effort, highlighting the company's sustained commitment to community welfare and social responsibility.

Since mid-September, Bangkok and other parts of Thailand have faced heavy rainfall and flooding. The KCM Trade Thailand team responded promptly, visiting affected communities and delivering essential supplies to offer practical support and care. The relief effort was once again covered by national television network TV5, highlighting the company's continued involvement in community initiatives and its commitment to social responsibility.

Continuing Relief Efforts, Turning Care into Action

The latest initiative builds on KCM Trade's ongoing commitment to community support. Previously, the company took part in flood relief efforts in Nan Province, Thailand. Over the years, this approach has shaped how the team engages with local communities. By reaching out once more to flood-affected communities, KCM Trade demonstrates its continued care for local residents and its determination to make community support a sustained effort.

Featured Again by TV5, Highlighting Corporate Responsibility

In response to the disruption caused by the floods, the KCM Trade Thailand team visited affected areas and provided residents with drinking water, food and essential daily supplies. TV5 had earlier given nationwide coverage to the Nan Province relief work, and the latest initiative has also drawn the network's attention, bringing wider public awareness to the company's efforts to stand alongside local communities in times of need.

Standing with Communities and Keeping the Support Going

Representatives of KCM Trade Thailand said community support is not simply about one-time assistance, but an important way to build lasting connections with the communities where the company operates. From everyday services to community initiatives, KCM Trade will continue to pay attention to the needs of different communities, take practical action to support local residents and actively fulfil its social responsibilities. Such efforts reflect the values the company hopes to uphold in every community it serves. Through consistent action, the company aims to ensure its presence is felt not only in the markets it serves, but also in the neighbourhoods where its teams live and work.