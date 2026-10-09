MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 3:29 am - A new destination for car owners: Tenet Plus AVTODOM dealership opens in Moscow

The AVTODOM Group announces the opening of the new Tenet Plus AVTODOM dealership. The opening is scheduled to take place before the end of 2026.

Tenet Plus AVTODOM is located in Moscow Novomoskovsky Administrative District, Kommunarka District, Kartmazovo Village, 3, Bldg. 2. The facility features a 704-square-meter showroom displaying eight crossovers specifically the L6 and L4 models alongside a 921-square-meter service area equipped with four lifts. The dealership also offers a lounge area, a financial services department, a children's play area, a café and ample parking. Customers have access to maintenance and body repair services, vehicle trade-in options and test drives of the L6 and L4 models. A large comfortable relaxation area has been created for visitors to the new dealership.

The Tenet Plus model lineup has been developed with Russian road and climate conditions in mind. The crossovers are built on the PMA platform which supports gasoline, hybrid and electric powertrains. A model featuring a series-hybrid (REEV) system is set to join the Tenet Plus lineup in 2027. The Tenet Plus brand entered the Russian market in September 2026. The L4 model is available in two trim levels Style and Elegant. The crossover is equipped with a 147-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbo engine and a six-speed automated transmission. The Tenet Plus L6 is offered in Elegant and Ultra trim levels.

"You can purchase elegant Tenet Plus crossovers at the new Tenet Plus AVTODOM dealership. Visitors can appreciate the technical specifications and striking design of the L6 and L4 models. The spacious showroom, modern service facilities and comfortable customer lounge provide the perfect setting to get acquainted with Tenet Plus vehicles. We are confident that Tenet Plus AVTODOM will become a magnet for residents of Moscow and the Moscow region", - commented Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division.



AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, Bentley, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, ESTEO, EXEED, GAC, Harley-Davidson, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nordcross, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Voge Loncine, Volvo, Zeekr, DongFeng, Forland, Foton, Fuso, Hino, HOWO and Sitrak. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.