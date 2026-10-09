Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth Deemed University Hyderabad

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 4:19 am - Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Hyderabad, offers programs in medical, allied, public and digital health, alongside Media, Design & Technology and Humanities, providing diverse academic pathways in healthcare, creativity, technology and society.

Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Hyderabad, offers a diverse range of academic programs spanning medical sciences, allied health sciences, public health, and digital health, alongside disciplines within its Media, Design & Technology and Humanities schools. This broad academic scope brings together fields that shape healthcare, communication, creativity, technology, and society. For students exploring their educational options, it presents a range of pathways aligned with different interests and professional aspirations.

Medical and allied health disciplines encompass areas concerned with human health, patient care, and the wider healthcare ecosystem. Public health extends this perspective to communities and populations, addressing subjects such as health awareness, disease prevention, and the factors that influence well-being. Digital health adds another dimension by examining the relationship between healthcare and technology, including the growing importance of information, connectivity, and digital tools in health-related settings. Together, these fields reflect the many ways in which healthcare knowledge can contribute to individual and community needs.

The Media, Design & Technology school broadens this academic landscape through disciplines associated with communication, creative expression, design, and technological change. These areas are relevant to how people share information, develop ideas, create experiences, and interact with digital environments. Humanities adds a complementary perspective through the study of people, culture, ideas, and society. It provides a wider context for understanding human experiences and the social questions that influence decisions across different professional fields.

Across these academic areas, students can explore connections between scientific knowledge, creative thinking, technological development, and an understanding of society. Such connections are increasingly relevant when considering complex questions, including how health information is communicated, how digital experiences are designed, and how community needs are understood. With its range of disciplines, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth offers students in Hyderabad multiple directions for academic exploration, whether their interests lie in healthcare, public well-being, media, design, technology, or the humanities.