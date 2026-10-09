CMS Expands Medicare Prior Authorization Requirements For Selected DMEPOS Items Beginning October 28

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 5:43 am - DMEPOS prior authorization requirements take effect October 28, 2026. Review affected HCPCS codes, rollout dates, Medicare rules, and billing considerations.

USA/ October, 2026- U.S. DMEPOS providers and suppliers are preparing for a Medicare policy update scheduled to take effect October 28, 2026, when selected DMEPOS items will become subject to required prior authorization under a new expansion announced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The update adds 20 HCPCS codes to the DMEPOS Master List. CMS has selected eight HCPCS codes for required prior authorization. Six of those codes will begin nationwide implementation on October 28, 2026, while two upper-limb orthosis codes will follow a phased rollout.

The changes make DMEPOS prior authorization requirements an important operational consideration for organizations that supply affected items to Medicare beneficiaries.

Six HCPCS Codes Begin Nationwide Implementation

The six HCPCS codes selected for nationwide required prior authorization beginning October 28, 2026, are:

.L0456, thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis

.L0457, thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis

.L0486, thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis

.L1833, knee orthosis

.E0194, pressure-reducing support surface

.K0005, manual wheelchair base

CMS has also selected L3761 and L3916 for phased implementation.

The first phase begins October 28, 2026, in California, Florida, Michigan, and New York.

The second phase begins January 26, 2027, and includes the Phase 1 states along with Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The third phase begins April 26, 2027, when the requirement becomes nationwide.

For multi-state DMEPOS organizations, the phased rollout means that the applicable requirement can depend on the item being supplied, the HCPCS code, the location, and the implementation date.

Master List and Required Lists Have Different Roles

One of the key considerations for suppliers reviewing the CMS update is the distinction between the DMEPOS Master List and the Required Lists.

CMS states that as of October 28, 2026, the Master List will contain 550 items. The Required Prior Authorization List will contain 82 items, while the Required Face-to-Face Encounter and Written Order Prior to Delivery List will contain 105 items.

Inclusion on the Master List alone does not mean that a provide or supplier must take action. CMS states that the item must also appear on one or both Required Lists for the corresponding requirement to apply.

This distinction gives DMEPOS organizations a practical starting point for reviewing their product portfolios. Instead of looking only at whether an HCPCS code appears on the Master List, organizations should determine which Medicare requirement applies to each item.

Prior Authorization Connects With the Pre-Delivery Workflow

CMS describes prior authorization as a process designed to help DMEPOS suppliers establish that applicable Medicare coverage, payment, and coding requirements are met before an item is delivered.

For suppliers handling affected products, this means the workflow may need to be reviewed before an item reaches the billing stage.

Organizations may need to examine how orders, documentation, authorization, delivery, claim submission, payer follow-up, denials, payment posting, and A/R follow-up connect.

DMEPOS prior authorization services can be one component of this workflow review, particularly when organizations need to examine how authorization-related activities fit into the broader process.

The exact requirements depend on the specific item and applicable Medicare rules.

DMEPOS Manufacturers and Distributors

The CMS requirements are framed around Medicare providers and suppliers. Manufacturing an affected DMEPOS product does not automatically mean that a company is responsible for Medicare prior authorization.

However, manufacturers or distributors that also operate as Medicare-enrolled DMEPOS suppliers should review the requirements that apply to their supplier activities.

This distinction is important because DMEPOS includes Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies. The October update therefore covers several categories rather than only traditional durable medical equipment.

A Separate October 15 Medicare Requirement

October 28 is not the only important Medicare date for DMEPOS organizations this month.

CMS is implementing a separate one-year nationwide probationary prior authorization process beginning October 15, 2026, for newly enrolled DMEPOS suppliers and suppliers undergoing a change of ownership.

For covered items under that process, prior authorization will be required as a condition of payment for dates of service on or after October 15.

This probationary process is separate from the October 28 expansion of the Required Prior Authorization List.

Organizations should therefore distinguish between the two Medicare updates when reviewing internal procedures.

Reviewing the Billing Workflow

The October changes also create an opportunity for organizations to review the connection between authorization, documentation, delivery, and billing.

Questions DMEPOS organizations may consider include:

1 we supply any of the affected HCPCS codes?

2 implementation phase applies to each location?

3 staff understand the difference between the Master List and Required Lists?

4 applicable authorization, order, and documentation requirements identified before delivery?

5 information collected before delivery transfer accurately into billing and follow-up?

These questions can help organizations identify where their existing workflow may need closer review.

Organizations evaluating DMEPOS billing services USA may also consider how authorization, eligibility verification, claim submission, denial management, payment posting, and A/R follow-up connect within the billing process.

Reenix Excellence Supports DMEPOS Billing Workflows

Reenix Excellence provides services for U.S. DMEPOS providers and suppliers, including DMEPOS medical billing, prior authorization support, eligibility verification, claim submission and follow-up, denial management, A/R follow-up, payment posting, and revenue cycle management.

The company does not suggest that every DMEPOS organization needs to outsource its billing functions. Instead, organizations can review their current processes and determine which activities require additional attention as Medicare requirements change.

For suppliers affected by the October 28 update, reviewing the workflow before an affected item reaches billing can provide a clearer view of where authorization, documentation, delivery, and claim processes connect.

About Reenix Excellence

Reenix Excellence Private Limited provides medical billing and healthcare revenue-cycle services for U.S. healthcare organizations. Its service areas include medical billing, prior authorization, eligibility verification, claims follow-up, denial management, A/R follow-up, payment posting, and related billing workflow services.

DMEPOS organizations preparing for the October 2026 Medicare changes can request a Complimentary DMEPOS Prior Authorization & Billing Workflow Assessment to review their existing process.

Media Contact:

Reenix Excellence Private Limited

...

607-286-0329

