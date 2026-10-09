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Rightcliq Launches Affordable Plumbing Services In Bangalore To Fix Leakage Problems At Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RightCliq Launches Affordable Plumber Service in Bangalore to Fix Leakage Problems at Home
Households can book a doorstep inspection for ₹200 and receive a quote before any repair begins. Completed work carries a 90-day warranty.
Bangalore, India, Sep 20,2023 – RightCliq, a home services platform operating in Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad and New Delhi, has introduced a plumbing service for households in Bangalore. The launch is aimed at everyday faults such as dripping taps, seeping pipes and blocked drains, which usually grow worse the longer they are left alone.
Households can request a visit through the RightCliq website or over the phone. A technician then reaches the address, inspects the fault and explains what is causing it. A quote is shared before any repair tools come out, and work starts only after the customer agrees to it. The inspection charge for the visit is ₹200.
Completed repairs are backed by a 90-day warranty on the work carried out. This gives tenants, apartment residents and home owners a fixed period of protection if the repaired fault returns, along with a clear idea of costs from the first visit.
The service covers leakage at taps, basins, sinks and pipe joints, slow or blocked drains, choked sewer lines, standing water, foul drain odour, toilet and flush tank seepage, and the fitting or replacement of taps, mixers and other bathroom fixtures.
Plumbing faults often announce themselves quietly. A water bill that rises without any change in usage, damp patches on walls or ceilings, bubbling paint, a musty smell inside the sink cabinet or a sudden drop in water pressure can all point to a hidden leak. Reporting such signs early generally allows a simpler repair and limits damage to flooring, woodwork and wall finishes.
Residents can book the plumber service in Bangalore at or by calling +91-888-400-9090.
About RightCliq
RightCliq is a home services platform serving customers in Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad and New Delhi. It connects households with trained technicians for AC repair and service, refrigerator, washing machine, water purifier, chimney, hob and gas stove, microwave and TV repair, as well as plumbing and electrical work, deep cleaning, waterproofing, painting, and home renovation and interior design. The platform is built around doorstep service, upfront pricing and warranty-backed work, making routine home upkeep simpler for families and tenants. Bookings are available online and by phone.
Contact information
Contact Person: Smita Jain
Telephone: +91-888-400-9090
Email:...
URL:
Households can book a doorstep inspection for ₹200 and receive a quote before any repair begins. Completed work carries a 90-day warranty.
Bangalore, India, Sep 20,2023 – RightCliq, a home services platform operating in Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad and New Delhi, has introduced a plumbing service for households in Bangalore. The launch is aimed at everyday faults such as dripping taps, seeping pipes and blocked drains, which usually grow worse the longer they are left alone.
Households can request a visit through the RightCliq website or over the phone. A technician then reaches the address, inspects the fault and explains what is causing it. A quote is shared before any repair tools come out, and work starts only after the customer agrees to it. The inspection charge for the visit is ₹200.
Completed repairs are backed by a 90-day warranty on the work carried out. This gives tenants, apartment residents and home owners a fixed period of protection if the repaired fault returns, along with a clear idea of costs from the first visit.
The service covers leakage at taps, basins, sinks and pipe joints, slow or blocked drains, choked sewer lines, standing water, foul drain odour, toilet and flush tank seepage, and the fitting or replacement of taps, mixers and other bathroom fixtures.
Plumbing faults often announce themselves quietly. A water bill that rises without any change in usage, damp patches on walls or ceilings, bubbling paint, a musty smell inside the sink cabinet or a sudden drop in water pressure can all point to a hidden leak. Reporting such signs early generally allows a simpler repair and limits damage to flooring, woodwork and wall finishes.
Residents can book the plumber service in Bangalore at or by calling +91-888-400-9090.
About RightCliq
RightCliq is a home services platform serving customers in Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad and New Delhi. It connects households with trained technicians for AC repair and service, refrigerator, washing machine, water purifier, chimney, hob and gas stove, microwave and TV repair, as well as plumbing and electrical work, deep cleaning, waterproofing, painting, and home renovation and interior design. The platform is built around doorstep service, upfront pricing and warranty-backed work, making routine home upkeep simpler for families and tenants. Bookings are available online and by phone.
Contact information
Contact Person: Smita Jain
Telephone: +91-888-400-9090
Email:...
URL:
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