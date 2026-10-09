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Mastek Selected By Staffordshire County Council To Drive AI Enabled - Oracle Cloud Transformation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, October 09, 2026: Mastek (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Mastek Limited (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted AI-first digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, today announced that it has been selected by Staffordshire County Council to deliver a significant Oracle Cloud transformation programme spanning Finance, Procurement, Human Resources and Payroll.
Under the engagement, Mastek will use its ADOPT AI platform to deliver Oracle Cloud as the Council's single, integrated platform for Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll. The new environment will enable the Council to consolidate legacy systems, strengthen data governance, enhance employee experience and establish a modern digital foundation to support ongoing transformation.
As one of England's largest county councils, Staffordshire County Council serves more than 875,000 residents and delivers a broad range of essential public services across education, social care, highways and community services. Supporting these services requires efficient, resilient and future-ready corporate operations capable of adapting to evolving organisational and service delivery requirements.
The programme forms a key part of Staffordshire County Council's wider ambition to modernise its corporate services and establish a more agile, digitally enabled operating model. The council is focused on simplifying and standardising back-office processes, improving operational visibility and governance, reducing manual effort, and creating a scalable foundation capable of supporting future organisational change.
Abhishek Singh, President UKI & Europe, Mastek, said, "We are delighted to partner with Staffordshire County Council on this important transformation programme. Local authorities are increasingly focused on modernising operations while preparing for future structural and service delivery changes. By combining Oracle Cloud technology with Mastek's extensive public sector transformation expertise and AI-native approach, we look forward to helping the council build a more efficient, resilient and future-ready operating model that delivers long-term value for employees, stakeholders and residents."
Pete Shakespear, Director of Finance & Resources, Staffordshire County Council, said, "As we continue to evolve our operating model and prepare for future organisational change, it is important that our corporate systems are modern, efficient and capable of supporting long-term transformation. Mastek demonstrated a strong understanding of our objectives, and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver a platform that will help us build a more agile and future-ready organisation."
The programme marks another important milestone in Mastek's continued growth within UK Local Government and reinforces its position as a trusted transformation partner for large-scale public sector modernisation initiatives.
Following a competitive procurement process, Mastek was selected based on its Oracle Cloud expertise, extensive UK local government experience, collaborative delivery approach and strong understanding of Staffordshire County Council's transformation objectives.
The engagement further strengthens Mastek's position as a trusted transformation partner within UK Local Government and expands its Oracle Cloud footprint across finance, procurement and human capital management. The programme is particularly significant as councils across England prepare for local government reorganisation and seek modern, scalable technology platforms capable of supporting organisational change while improving service resilience. The win also enhances Mastek's growing portfolio of Oracle Cloud transformation programmes and provides a strong reference point for other local authorities pursuing enterprise-wide modernisation initiatives.
Under the engagement, Mastek will use its ADOPT AI platform to deliver Oracle Cloud as the Council's single, integrated platform for Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll. The new environment will enable the Council to consolidate legacy systems, strengthen data governance, enhance employee experience and establish a modern digital foundation to support ongoing transformation.
As one of England's largest county councils, Staffordshire County Council serves more than 875,000 residents and delivers a broad range of essential public services across education, social care, highways and community services. Supporting these services requires efficient, resilient and future-ready corporate operations capable of adapting to evolving organisational and service delivery requirements.
The programme forms a key part of Staffordshire County Council's wider ambition to modernise its corporate services and establish a more agile, digitally enabled operating model. The council is focused on simplifying and standardising back-office processes, improving operational visibility and governance, reducing manual effort, and creating a scalable foundation capable of supporting future organisational change.
Abhishek Singh, President UKI & Europe, Mastek, said, "We are delighted to partner with Staffordshire County Council on this important transformation programme. Local authorities are increasingly focused on modernising operations while preparing for future structural and service delivery changes. By combining Oracle Cloud technology with Mastek's extensive public sector transformation expertise and AI-native approach, we look forward to helping the council build a more efficient, resilient and future-ready operating model that delivers long-term value for employees, stakeholders and residents."
Pete Shakespear, Director of Finance & Resources, Staffordshire County Council, said, "As we continue to evolve our operating model and prepare for future organisational change, it is important that our corporate systems are modern, efficient and capable of supporting long-term transformation. Mastek demonstrated a strong understanding of our objectives, and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver a platform that will help us build a more agile and future-ready organisation."
The programme marks another important milestone in Mastek's continued growth within UK Local Government and reinforces its position as a trusted transformation partner for large-scale public sector modernisation initiatives.
Following a competitive procurement process, Mastek was selected based on its Oracle Cloud expertise, extensive UK local government experience, collaborative delivery approach and strong understanding of Staffordshire County Council's transformation objectives.
The engagement further strengthens Mastek's position as a trusted transformation partner within UK Local Government and expands its Oracle Cloud footprint across finance, procurement and human capital management. The programme is particularly significant as councils across England prepare for local government reorganisation and seek modern, scalable technology platforms capable of supporting organisational change while improving service resilience. The win also enhances Mastek's growing portfolio of Oracle Cloud transformation programmes and provides a strong reference point for other local authorities pursuing enterprise-wide modernisation initiatives.
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