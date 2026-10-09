President Mahama Takes 'Resetting Ghana' Tour To Ahafo Region

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President John Mahama will begin a two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region on Friday. During the visit, dubbed the“Resetting Ghana Tour,” the President will inspect ongoing projects, receive status briefings, and engage the region's people in Goaso on key policy interventions designed to drive local economic growth.

Key stops on his itinerary include a poultry, meat, and feed processing facility in Bechem, Tano South Municipality; the Tepa–Goaso Road project, being executed under the Big Push Programme; and the Ntontroso Bridge connecting Acherensua, one of the region's primary food baskets.

President Mahama will be joined by Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku, Minister for Roads and Highways Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga, Ahafo Regional Minister Charity Gardiner, and other government officials.

The President will conclude his tour on Saturday with an interactive town hall meeting, the“#ResettingGhana Citizens Engagement with President Mahama,” at the Victory Centre Assemblies of God Church in Goaso.

Mr Mahama and his delegation will brief local chiefs and residents on regional development projects, gather public feedback on national initiatives, and address community concerns.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.