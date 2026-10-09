Advancing Institutional Collaboration In Welfare Service Delivery

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Effective welfare service delivery depends on sound institutional governance, operational efficiency, accountability and the adoption of proven management practices. Inter-agency collaboration and knowledge exchange provide valuable opportunities for institutions to leverage existing expertise, improve service delivery and develop sustainable welfare systems that respond to the needs of their beneficiaries.

On 8 October 2026, Defence Forces Welfare Services (DEFWES) hosted a multi-agency delegation at Defence Headquarters, Nairobi, for a benchmarking engagement aimed at informing the proposed establishment of commissaries for members of the diplomatic community.

The delegation, led by the Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit (DPU), Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr Resila Onyango, comprised representatives from the DPU, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Office of the Attorney General and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The engagement was hosted by the Managing Director of DEFWES, Major General Edward Rugendo, who briefed the delegation on the organisation's mandate, governance structure, operational framework and welfare service delivery model. Discussions focused on institutional management practices, inventory control, financial accountability, risk management, internal controls and the legal and regulatory frameworks governing DEFWES operations.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of transparent governance, effective oversight and robust operational systems in ensuring the sustainability, integrity and efficiency of welfare institutions.

Colonel Erick Ketter of DEFFWES further outlined the systems and procedures through which the organisation delivers welfare services to its designated beneficiaries, including KDF personnel, their families and veterans. He highlighted the mechanisms employed to regulate access, maintain accountability and ensure that services remain exclusively available to eligible beneficiaries.

The delegation subsequently toured the DEFWES Shopping Complex at Defence Headquarters, where members gained firsthand insights into its retail operations, inventory management systems and service delivery processes. The visit provided a practical understanding of how institutional governance, operational controls and customer-focused services are integrated to support an effective welfare model.

The benchmarking exercise offered the visiting agencies an opportunity to draw lessons from the DEFWES operational framework as they explore the establishment of a structured, accountable and sustainable commissary system for the diplomatic community.

Beyond the exchange of institutional experiences, the engagement highlighted the broader value of leveraging established public sector capabilities to inform policy development, institutional reforms and service delivery innovations.

The visit reaffirmed the importance of inter-agency cooperation, knowledge transfer and the adoption of proven institutional practices in developing efficient, transparent and sustainable welfare systems that meet the evolving needs of their intended beneficiaries.

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