DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced that its presale passed the $11 million mark, and no new crypto has raised more this cycle. Over 40,000 people already hold a position, new buyers join daily, and the stage at $0.0000001895 is selling out faster than the last one. Why does money chase a presale this hard? Because the sharpest investors in this market follow one simple rule: the biggest wins in crypto happen before a token reaches any exchange, while the price is still small, and Pepeto is today's clearest example of that rule.

Why is BNB in this story? Because Pepeto is an exchange token, the same type of coin BNB was when its early buyers became millionaires. So our team spent the week studying the strongest BNB price prediction out there, and what we found is below.

Pepeto Leads 2026's Presales While Our BNB Price Prediction Review Lands on $2,775

Pepeto announced the biggest raise of any new crypto this year, and BNB is the best coin to measure it against, since each one runs a trading platform and pays its holders as trading grows. The strongest BNB price prediction on record is Standard Chartered's $2,775 for the end of 2028 per The Block, and our review agrees with its reasons: BNB moves like Bitcoin and Ethereum combined, regular burns keep cutting its supply, and the BNB price sits at $598 per CoinGecko, climbing again one year after touching $1,370, with the full case explained at Benzinga.

Now the simple math: what does $2,775 give a buyer who enters at today's BNB price of $598? Just under 5x, meaning $1,000 today becomes about $4,600. A strong result for a coin this large, but not the kind of win people come to crypto for. The people who made real fortunes on BNB bought at $0.10 in the 2017 ICO, when the coin was still tiny, and at today's $84 billion size that chance is gone forever. Pepeto still offers that chance today, because in every cycle, the biggest rewards came from the space between a presale price and the first exchange price.

Inside the Pepeto Presale: The Entry the BNB Price Prediction Cannot Offer Anymore

Pepeto announced its milestone with the exact setup early BNB buyers were looking for: a working product, a token costing a tiny fraction of one cent, and no exchange listing yet to cap the upside. The platform explains the demand. Swaps on PepetoSwap cost nothing, one bridge moves tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero gas cost, while an AI scanner reviews every project before it can trade, which keeps scams out completely. Useful tools like these attract trading on their own, all that trading creates fresh demand for PEPETO, and the earliest holders win twice: through the token, and through staking at 169% APY for everyone in before launch.

Then comes the history lesson. BNB sold for $0.10 in 2017, when its tools were only half built, and CoinGecko holds the record of what happened next: a $1,000 entry ended up worth over $5 million by the top. Pepeto sells today for $0.0000001895 with its tools already finished, its code audited by SolidProof, and a developer from Binance leading the build, all before any listing. Smart money saw those facts and moved in.

Conclusion

Pepeto announced $11 million the same week our BNB review answered the question that matters most: where did the BNB millionaires actually come from? Not from buying at today's BNB price and waiting for a 5x. They came from the $0.10 entry, before its platform was finished, at a price that never came back.

Every number above points the same way: Pepeto today is what BNB was in 2017. The presale price is still available, the products already work, the holder count grows every week, and on our read the data only allows one conclusion.

The listing is close, and of the hundreds of projects our team has reviewed, almost none looked this ready this early. Crypto gives its biggest rewards to people who act while the chance is open, and the ones who end up with regret are always the ones who waited.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website, where what remains of the current stage is visible.

FAQs

How high can the BNB price go, based on the BNB price prediction?

Standard Chartered set the strongest BNB price prediction at $2,775 for the end of 2028, a climb above 360% from the current BNB price, per The Block. BNB trades at $598 per CoinGecko, one year after its $1,370 record.

Why is the Pepeto presale ranked 2026's top new crypto?

The Pepeto presale passed $11 million with more than 40,000 holders, the largest total of any new crypto this cycle. Buyers get a fee-free exchange, a bridge across three chains, an AI token scanner, and 169% APY staking, all audited by SolidProof.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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