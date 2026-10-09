Frontline Education And AI For Education Win Two Tech & Learning Best For Back To School Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership recognized in both Primary and Secondary education categories

Wayne, Pa., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for K-12, today announced that Frontline Professional Growth x AI for Education has been named a winner in two categories in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2026. The partnership was recognized in both the Primary and Secondary Education categories.

The Back-to-School awards recognize products and solutions that demonstrate versatility, value, innovation, and the ability to address real-world challenges across education. Judged by a panel of experienced education technology experts, the awards represent recognition from one of the industry's leading education technology publications.

“AI is advancing faster than any one set of tools or practices can keep up with,” said Joel Sackett, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education.“For school districts, the priority is to build the knowledge and judgment educators need to adapt as the technology evolves. This recognition reinforces the value of giving educators a strong foundation in AI literacy and responsible use-one they can carry into their classrooms today and build on over time.”

Supporting Responsible AI Learning Across K-12

Built by AI for Education and delivered through Frontline Professional Growth, the four-course suite is designed to help districts turn AI awareness into everyday practice:

GenAI Literacy in Practice: Essentials for Every Educator helps educators move past uncertainty and make informed decisions about when AI is useful-and when it isn't.

AI-Powered Planning: Using GenAI to Design Better Instruction helps educators spend less time starting from scratch and more time adapting lessons to meet students' needs.

Using AI Responsibly: Ethics in Practice for Educators helps educators recognize potential risks and apply appropriate judgment before bringing AI into their work.

AI-Ready Students: Teaching Responsible Use and Academic Integrity helps educators establish clear expectations so students can use AI to support learning while still doing their own thinking.

Delivered through Frontline Professional Growth, the courses give district leaders a way to make that learning available across schools, track completion and establish shared expectations for responsible AI use.

“AI literacy starts with educators understanding the principles behind the technology, not simply learning how to use a single tool,” said Amanda Bickerstaff, Co-Founder and CEO of AI for Education.“Together with Frontline, we're giving districts a durable foundation they can build on as the technology and education landscape evolve.”

To learn more about AI for Education x Frontline Professional Growth, visit frontlineeducation.com/partners/ai-for-education.

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About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas - Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics - helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We're proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643...