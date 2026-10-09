OFA Group Completes Acquisition And Title Registration Of Tokawa Coastal Property In Choshi, Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds a company-owned coastal real estate asset to OFA's asset base andexpands its presence in Choshi as the Company evaluates the property for a premiumsenior living and wellness-oriented concept

CHOSHI, Japan, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) (“OFA” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, OFA Japan Asset Management Co., Ltd., has completed the acquisition and title registration of the former Tokawaen property in Choshi, Japan. The transaction adds a company-owned coastal real estate asset to OFA's asset base and further expands the Company's physical presence and long-term investment footprint in Choshi.

The property is an approximately 7,062-square-meter (approximately 76,000-square-foot) residential-zoned parcel in Choshi's Tokawa district, a coastal neighborhood at the eastern tip of Chiba Prefecture. It is within walking distance of Tokawa Station on the Choshi Electric Railway. Ownership was registered with the Chiba District Legal Affairs Bureau on October 1, 2026.

Potential Future Use

OFA plans to explore the development of the site as a premium, private-pay senior living and wellness-oriented community. OFA has not submitted any development application to Choshi City for the site currently. The project remains at an early conceptual stage and will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals and notifications.

Broader Choshi Strategy

While the Tokawa property and the proposed Shiomicho Music Park are separate projects, both reflect OFA's broader long-term commitment to building a meaningful asset and operating presence in Choshi through hospitality, lifestyle and community-oriented development. Separately, OFA continues to advance its proposed Music Park development in Choshi's Shiomicho area. OFA Japan Asset Management Co., Ltd. has been selected by Choshi City as the preferred negotiator for the proposed development and has entered into a provisional agreement with the City. A definitive lease agreement has not yet been signed, and discussions with the City regarding the lease terms are ongoing.

“Completing the acquisition and title registration of the Tokawa property represents another important step in OFA's long-term commitment to Choshi,” said Larry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OFA Group.“Importantly, this transaction adds a company-owned real estate asset to OFA's asset base in Japan and provides us with a tangible foundation for future development. We believe the property's coastal setting presents an attractive opportunity to evaluate a distinctive premium senior living and wellness concept, while we continue to expand OFA's long-term presence in Choshi.”

About OFA Group

​​OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a technology-driven architecture, real estate, and digital asset infrastructure company operating at the intersection of AI, construction, and blockchain. OFA is revolutionizing the architectural industry by integrating cutting-edge AI technology and an interdisciplinary approach, which improves processes for building code compliance, construction design, time management, labor efficiency, effectiveness, and overall productivity. Learn more at OFAgroup.com.

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